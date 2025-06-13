Moody’s RMS North Atlantic Hurricane Models Version 25 Certified by the Florida Commission on Hurricane Loss Projection Methodology

NEWARK, CA – June 13, 2025 – Moody’s has announced that Version 25 of the Moody’s RMS® North Atlantic Hurricane Models was approved by the Florida Commission on Hurricane Loss Projection Methodology (FCHLPM) on June 12, 2025, for use in residential rate filings with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (FLOIR).

The updated hurricane models allow Moody’s to continue to provide the (re)insurance market with the most current, comprehensive, and well-validated view of the hurricane risk landscape.

This certification applies to Version 25 hurricane models available on the Risk Modeler™ application on the Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ and RiskLink®. With this new release, the Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform will now simultaneously support seven model versions: 18, 18.1, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25.

Version 25 of Moody’s RMS North Atlantic Hurricane Models is informed by new hurricane activity and loss data since Version 23, including the impactful 2023-2024 hurricane seasons, and learnings from recent events. The release includes updates to geocoding, event rates, and historical reconstructions, with minor enhancements to the hazard, vulnerability, and post-event loss amplification components.

Additionally, the model was validated using an additional $6 billion in new, detailed individual company loss data spanning 14 landfalling events that have occurred since 2016. This brings the total volume of individual company policy-level loss data that our models are validated on to an unprecedented $75 billion.

To ensure consistency between the Moody's RMS U.S. Inland Flood High-Definition (HD) Model and the Version 25 North Atlantic Hurricane Models, an update to the flood model has been released in parallel with Version 25.

Updates include additional simulation sets for long-term and medium-term event rates in the Version 25 North Atlantic Hurricane Models, and storm surge footprints for new and updated historical reconstructions aligned with Version 25.

The FCHLPM certification of Version 25 of the Moody's RMS North Atlantic Hurricane Models will be valid until November 1, 2027, with Version 25 now available on both Risk Modeler and RiskLink.

Jeff Waters, Director, Moody’s RMS North Atlantic Hurricane Models, said: “Version 25 allows Moody’s to remain at the forefront of catastrophe model science and innovation. Underscoring these efforts is the extensive library of more than $75 billion in trended, individual company, detailed claims data used for calibration and validation purposes, including a sizable portion from landfalling storms since 2016. Incorporating data and learnings from these recent events is critical to ensuring the model continues to reflect the latest market conditions.”

Matthew Nielsen, Senior Vice President - Regulatory Affairs, Moody’s, said: “We are proud to continue our nearly 30-year track record of meeting FCHLPM requirements by gaining FCHLPM certification under the latest standards. This important benchmark underscores the continued quality and reliability of our North Atlantic Hurricane Models for the market, based on industry-leading science, data, methods, engineering, and software.”

