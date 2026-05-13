Same street, different risk: How Moody’s Exposure Enrichment reveals severe convective storm blind spots

Authors: Tom Sabbatelli-Goodyer, Director - Product Management, Moody's; Saffron Taylor, Associate Analytics and Model Analyst, Moody's

Severe convective storms (SCS) have emerged as one of the most persistent and costly perils facing the U.S. insurance market, generating annual insured losses of over $50 billion for three consecutive years.

These high annual aggregate losses come from a combination of single catastrophic events, such as an SCS outbreak in March 2025 that caused over $8 billion in insured losses across 26 states, and smaller yet frequent events throughout the year.

In previous blogs, we introduced Moody’s Exposure Enrichment as a new capability within Enhanced Risk Data on Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ and also how enriched data transforms hurricane risk modeling at the location level.

We recently detailed the breakthrough science behind the Moody’s RMS™ North America Severe Convective Storm HD Models, designed to capture hail, straight-line wind, derecho, and tornado risk with unprecedented fidelity.

This blog brings these two innovations together—showing what happens when high-definition (HD) SCS modeling meets high-quality enriched exposure data.

Enrichment delivers secondary modifiers with primary impact

To produce a more certain risk assessment, properties analyzed by catastrophe models must be accurately described. Descriptors are segmented into primary and secondary modifiers:

Primary modifiers, such as construction type and occupancy, determine the property’s main structural response to a hazard, such as wind gusts or hailstorms. The response assumes that the remaining structural characteristics follow an industry or regional average.

Secondary modifiers, when added to catastrophe model exposure, define the property’s alignment with—or differentiation from—the industry average and help refine the loss projection.

As discussed in previous blogs, Moody’s RMS North America SCS HD Models include a recalibration of our secondary modifiers library, which, despite their name, can modify a location’s expected loss by a significant amount. Many of these characteristics are delivered with Exposure Enrichment: Roof age, roof maintenance, roof geometry, roof system, cladding system, appurtenant structures, tree density, garaging, and roof equipment.

A modest portfolio credit that masks significant repricing

To understand the impact of enrichment on modeled losses, we used a test portfolio of one million U.S. residential properties enhanced with secondary characteristics to compare Moody’s RMS U.S. Severe Convective Storm HD Model results for the ‘enhanced’ and ‘unknown’ cases.

After enhancement, portfolio-level average annual loss (AAL) decreased by approximately 5 percent, but this is just one case; another portfolio might lead to a more significant change.

A closer examination shows a portfolio change made of many location-level AAL increases and decreases, with a third of locations changing AAL by more than 20% in either direction.

The more powerful opportunity lies in distinguishing between decreasing and increasing locations.