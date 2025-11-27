Simplifying commercial property insurance pricing using UnderwriteIQ™ for granular insights and transparency

Author: Jerrison Li, Associate Director - Product Management, Moody's

The term ‘premium’ is often used as a singular concept to represent the price an insured pays for coverage. However, for underwriting professionals navigating the complex world of commercial property insurance, this single price is the culmination of a multifaceted and strategically vital process.

What lies behind this singular figure—the final premium—is the result of three cascading, distinct, and sequentially derived values: the technical premium, the corporate premium, and the offered premium.

As an underwriter, being able to view these three premium figures separately or together transforms the pricing process from a simple calculation into a strategic analysis. It enables the underwriter to instantly assess profitability, justify their decisions, and align their actions with the company's broader financial objectives. Let’s define the three premium values in more detail:

The technical premium is the actuarially pure, data-driven calculation of the true cost of risk, encompassing expected losses, expenses, and a required margin for profit and contingencies. It is the financial bedrock of an insurance product.

is the actuarially pure, data-driven calculation of the true cost of risk, encompassing expected losses, expenses, and a required margin for profit and contingencies. It is the financial bedrock of an insurance product. The corporate premium , often known as the manual or filed rate, operationalizes this technical cost together with competitive factors into a standardized, compliant, and systematic rating structure that serves as the underwriter's starting point.

, often known as the manual or filed rate, operationalizes this technical cost together with competitive factors into a standardized, compliant, and systematic rating structure that serves as the underwriter's starting point. Finally, the offered premium is the market-facing price, determined by the underwriter who applies individual risk analysis, judgment, and competitive awareness to the corporate rate in the form of debits or credits in a process known as schedule rating.

Enhancing efficiency and precision with UnderwriteIQ’s new pricing service

Since its launch in 2022, Moody’s UnderwriteIQ™ has enabled account and Excess and Surplus (E&S) underwriters to enhance their risk selection processes, driving greater efficiency and precision by harnessing Moody’s RMS industry-leading catastrophe modeling solutions and advanced cloud-native technology.

We’re excited to announce that UnderwriteIQ users can now leverage a new pricing service to quickly determine an account's price adequacy using Moody’s RMS catastrophe loss model output.