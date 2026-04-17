Series Episode

3 Lenses, 1 Economy

Stock prices are hitting new records, while consumer sentiment has fallen to record lows. Businesses are of mixed minds. What’s driving this disconnect—and who’s right? Mark and Cris are joined once again by colleague Matt Colyar to break down the divergence between investors, consumers, and business leaders. Their insights reveal key dynamics shaping the economic outlook. Plus, the statistics game returns – back by overwhelming listener demand.

To view the Wall Street Journal article mentioned in this episode, visit: Gen Z, Locked Out of Home Buying, Puts Its Money in the Market

Email us at InsideEconomics@moodys.com for more info about the Moody's Summit '26 Conference in San Diego

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn