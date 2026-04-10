Series Episode

Oil, Cows and Taxes

The Inside Economics team is joined by Matt Colyar to discuss the week’s loaded economic data slate. First, Matt offers a detailed reaction to March’s hot CPI report – the first inflation data capturing effects from the conflict in the Middle East. Next, the group discusses how each is thinking about their recession probabilities in light of the tenuous ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran and the latest economic data. The group closes, of course, with the numbers game where Mark reveals that he doesn’t file his own taxes, and despite not eating meat, Cris provides an update on how America’s steakhouses are faring amid rising beef costs.

Email us at InsideEconomics@moodys.com for more info about the Moody's Summit '26 Conference in San Diego

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn