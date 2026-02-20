Series Episode

Nerdfest with Bernstein and Parrott

Former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Jared Bernstein, and housing maven, Jim Parrott, join Mark and Cris to drink from today’s fire hose of events, including the SCOTUS decision striking down President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs to the 4th quarter GDP numbers. The conversation turns to how well the economy is performing through the prism of AI, housing, and jobs. It’s a veritable econ nerdfest.

Guest: Jared Bernstein, Former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers

For more from Jared Bernstein, click here: https://econjared.substack.com/

Guest: Jim Parrott, Nonresident Fellow at the Urban Institute

For more from Jim Parrott, click here: https://www.urban.org/author/jim-parrott

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn