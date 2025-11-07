Series Episode

No Jobs Friday: The Sequel

Mark, Cris and Marisa discuss the trajectory of the alternative labor market data on what is yet another “jobs” Friday with no official labor market data release. They discuss various outcomes around the federal government shutdown, how and when it may end, and what that means for the backlog of economic data releases. The trio concludes by answering several thought-provoking listener questions.

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics