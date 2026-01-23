Series Episode

Greenland and The London Consensus

After a quick review of this past week's economic data, Professor Andrés Velasco, Dean of the School of Public Policy at the London School of Economics, joins the Inside Economics podcast, along with Head of International Economists, Gaurav Ganguly. The group dissects the U.S. push to acquire Greenland and Europe's response to it. They discuss President Trump's reaction to international dissent and conclude that TACO is a market-driven phenomenon. The discussion delves into income inequality worldwide, and the team debates how much it influences election outcomes. Finally, they discuss the London Consensus and how it offers alternative public policy choices in an era of rising nationalism and increasing income inequality.

Guests: Andres Velasco, Dean of the School of Public Policy and Gaurav Ganguly,Head of International Economists

