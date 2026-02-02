Series Episode

Wurm on Warsh

No, this isn’t a Bavarian dish. But our colleague Martin Wurm joins the Inside Economics team to consider Kevin Warsh as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve Board. The group dissects Warsh’s writings and speeches to glean how he might change the way the Fed operates monetary and regulatory policy, and whether he will be able to preserve some semblance of Fed independence. There is also the stats game and listener question – please keep them coming.

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

