Pulse on Payrolls and Prices

Together at last. In a rare joint performance, Dante and Matt join the Inside Economics crew to unpack January’s jobs and CPI reports. The brief federal government shutdown delayed economic data releases a few days, which made for a loaded slate this week. Dante shares his impression of January’s seemingly strong jobs report and then the team plays the stats game. A brief hiatus did not affect Marisa’s ability to dominate. Matt then goes through the first inflation data of 2026, and where it looks like inflation is headed in the coming months.

View the Full U.S. Macroeconomic Outlook Webinar here: https://events.moodys.com/ta6186-2026-bank-odwbn-mau28334-us-economic-outlook-q1

View our AI generated paper here: https://www.economy.com/getfile?q=165AB685-ED95-43E8-8533-DA2CE131A01A&app=download

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

