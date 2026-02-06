Series Episode

Shakespeare in Love

In the Oscar-winning film Shakespeare in Love, theater owner Henslowe explains that the theatrical business faces "insurmountable obstacles on the road to imminent disaster," yet somehow "it all turns out well.” It’s a mystery he can't explain. This week's podcast channels that spirit as Moody’s Analytics economist, Dante DeAntonio, joins Mark and Cris to dissect the labor market despite the delayed employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The team navigates volatility across financial markets and examines the outlook for employment and consumer spending in light of AI adoption and the stabilization of the saving rate. Like Henslowe's faith that the show goes on, they explore whether the economy will find its way through even when the data arrives fashionably late.

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

