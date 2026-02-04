Series Episode

From KYC Decoded to Risk Reframed

The risk landscape is evolving and so are we! By audience demand "KYC Decoded" has become "Risk Reframed".

This Moody's Talks show will deliver insights across the risk areas, as well as providing practical strategies and thought leadership for risk professionals operating in today’s complex landscape.

In this episode, host Alex Pillow is joined by Samantha Hall, Head of Commercial Strategy for Corporates at Moody’s, to discuss why reframing risk is essential for businesses navigating an era of rapid change.

Together, they unpack interconnected risk, explore why unified strategies are the future, and how Moody’s is helping organizations stay ahead of cascading threats.

Highlights include:

Top risk management themes to watch in 2026

What defines interconnected risk and its key drivers

Why this risk landscape demands unified risk management

Moody’s vision for predictive analytics, transparency, and trusted data

Thanks for tuning in—whether you’re returning or new—and get ready for a bold era of Risk Reframed!

To learn more about Moody’s please visit our website or get in touch; we would love to hear from you.