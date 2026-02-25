Series Episode

Sanctions in 2026

With sanctions enforcement tightening and evasion tactics changing, organizations everywhere are reassessing how they navigate risk, compliance, and international operations.

In this episode of Risk Reframed, host Alex Pillow is joined by Hera Smith and Ted Datta, Industry Practice Leads at Moody’s, to break down what has changed in sanctions over the past year—and what businesses should be preparing for next. Together, they explore the shifting regulatory environment, the growing expectations placed on corporations outside of financial services, and the increasingly sophisticated nature of sanctions evasion. Key highlights include:

How sanctions have expanded beyond financial flows and now target goods, supply chains, and dual‑use items

Why corporates face dramatically heightened expectations vs. previous years

The rise of both advanced AI-driven evasion tactics and simple analog workarounds

What compliance teams can do today to prepare for unpredictable regulatory changes

The growing role of AI in sanctions detection, alert review, and supply chain transparency

Additional resources:

