Sanctions in 2026

With sanctions enforcement tightening and evasion tactics changing, organizations everywhere are reassessing how they navigate risk, compliance, and international operations.
In this episode of Risk Reframed, host Alex Pillow is joined by Hera Smith and Ted Datta, Industry Practice Leads at Moody’s, to break down what has changed in sanctions over the past year—and what businesses should be preparing for next. Together, they explore the shifting regulatory environment, the growing expectations placed on corporations outside of financial services, and the increasingly sophisticated nature of sanctions evasion. Key highlights include:
Additional resources:
To learn more about Moody’s please visit our website or get in touch; we would love to hear from you.