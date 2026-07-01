Back to series

Risk Reframed

Risk Reframed
Series Episode
Jul 1 · 50 MIN

Meet Moody’s AI Agents

AI agents are rapidly shifting how businesses approach automation and decision-making. As capabilities evolve, organizations are rethinking workflows, data, and the role of human expertise alongside intelligent systems. 

In this episode, Olga Loiseau-Aslanidi, Managing Director for AI Solutions and Keith Berry, General Manager at Moody’s, join host Alex Pillow to explore how AI agents are transforming risk, compliance, and operational efficiency. They discuss how agentic systems combine large language models with tools, data, and workflows to move beyond chat-based interactions and help actively complete complex tasks. 

 Key topics covered: 

  • What AI agents are and how they differ from traditional chatbots 
  • The concept of “harnessing” models with tools, data, and guardrails to drive outcomes 
  • Real-world use cases, including screening, due diligence, and entity enrichment 
  • How organizations balance automation with human oversight in regulated environments 
  • Why trusted, decision-grade data is critical to effective AI-enabled outcomes 
  • How firms might adopt agentic solutions based on their risk appetite and maturity 

Additional resources: 

To learn more about Moody’s please visit our website or get in touch — we would love to hear from you.

Copy link Link Copied! Share on LinkedIn
Also available on
Apple Podcasts Spotify YouTube