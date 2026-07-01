Series Episode

Meet Moody’s AI Agents

AI agents are rapidly shifting how businesses approach automation and decision-making. As capabilities evolve, organizations are rethinking workflows, data, and the role of human expertise alongside intelligent systems.

In this episode, Olga Loiseau-Aslanidi, Managing Director for AI Solutions and Keith Berry, General Manager at Moody’s, join host Alex Pillow to explore how AI agents are transforming risk, compliance, and operational efficiency. They discuss how agentic systems combine large language models with tools, data, and workflows to move beyond chat-based interactions and help actively complete complex tasks.

Key topics covered:

What AI agents are and how they differ from traditional chatbots

The concept of “harnessing” models with tools, data, and guardrails to drive outcomes

Real-world use cases, including screening, due diligence, and entity enrichment

How organizations balance automation with human oversight in regulated environments

Why trusted, decision-grade data is critical to effective AI-enabled outcomes

How firms might adopt agentic solutions based on their risk appetite and maturity

Additional resources:

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