Series Episode

TPRM 101 | Back to basics

Third-party risk management (TPRM) has become a critical discipline as organizations navigate increasingly complex supplier networks and emerging risks. This episode breaks down some of the fundamentals of TPRM and why getting the basics right can matter so much.

In this episode, Marisol Lopez Mellado, Industry Practice Lead at Moody’s, joins host Alex Pillow to unpack third-party risk management, clarify how it differs from related concepts, like supply chain risk, and outline what best-in-class programs look like. Together, they explore how organizations are defining, structuring, and modernizing TPRM programs to better identify, assess, and mitigate risks across their extended business relationships.

What third-party risk management is and how it differs from KYC, supplier risk, and supply chain risk management

The core building blocks of a strong TPRM program, from policies and due diligence to ongoing monitoring and mitigation

Common challenges organizations face, including data access, data storage, and fragmented systems

How unified risk views, centralized platforms, and better data interoperability are shaping TPRM

What’s next for third-party risk management, including the growing role of technology, analytics, and AI

Additional resources:

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