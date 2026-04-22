TPRM 101 | Back to basics

Third-party risk management (TPRM) has become a critical discipline as organizations navigate increasingly complex supplier networks and emerging risks. This episode breaks down some of the fundamentals of TPRM and why getting the basics right can matter so much.
In this episode, Marisol Lopez Mellado, Industry Practice Lead at Moody’s, joins host Alex Pillow to unpack third-party risk management, clarify how it differs from related concepts, like supply chain risk, and outline what best-in-class programs look like. Together, they explore how organizations are defining, structuring, and modernizing TPRM programs to better identify, assess, and mitigate risks across their extended business relationships.
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