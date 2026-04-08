The rise & risk of agentic commerce

AI-powered agents have changed how commerce works and how risk is now managed across industries.
In this, our landmark 100th, episode of the podcast, the conversation turns to what agentic commerce means for trust, fraud, and decision-making at scale.
In this special, milestone edition, Shaked Vax, Head of Product Strategy and Partnerships at Pipl, a veteran of the fraud, authentication, and cyber risk industries, joins host Alex Pillow.
They discuss how agent-driven buying is reshaping consumer and business behavior while challenging long-standing approaches to identity, fraud prevention, and liability.
Listen to hear:
Thank you to our listeners for being part of this journey to 100 episodes!
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