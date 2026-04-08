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Risk Reframed

Risk Reframed
Series Episode
Apr 8 · 53 MIN

The rise & risk of agentic commerce

AI-powered agents have changed how commerce works and how risk is now managed across industries. 

In this, our landmark 100th, episode of the podcast, the conversation turns to what agentic commerce means for trust, fraud, and decision-making at scale.

In this special, milestone edition, Shaked Vax, Head of Product Strategy and Partnerships at Pipl, a veteran of the fraud, authentication, and cyber risk industries, joins host Alex Pillow

They discuss how agent-driven buying is reshaping consumer and business behavior while challenging long-standing approaches to identity, fraud prevention, and liability.

Listen to hear:

  • What agentic commerce is and why it is accelerating across B2C and B2B markets
  • How AI agents change the buying journey compared to human consumers
  • Why traditional fraud signals, like devices and behavioral biometrics, are breaking down in an AI era
  • The role of verified intent and emerging payment and identity protocols
  • How merchants, banks, and governments may need to rethink fraud, trust, and liability

Thank you to our listeners for being part of this journey to 100 episodes!

Additional resources:

To learn more about Moody’s please visit our website or get in touch; we would love to hear from you.     

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