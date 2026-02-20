Monaco Police is now collaborating with Moody’s to access the world’s largest database of public and private entities – helping to bolster investigative capabilities

La Direction de la Sûreté Publique in Monaco, (hereafter Monaco Police), has announced an initiative with Moody’s to advance its efforts in combating financial crime and illicit activities.

Monaco Police, responsible for maintaining public order and safety, will use Orbis – the world’s largest database of public and private entities – to conduct complex enforcement investigations. Orbis covers firmographics on 600 million entities globally, helping investigators uncover hidden connections.

Régis Bastide, Deputy Director of Monaco Police, says: “These past years, the Directorate has invested a lot to reinforce its human and technical capabilities to disrupt financial crime, and this is bearing fruits. The use of Orbis fits in this strategy, and we are eager to leverage on its large data sets and powerful tools to gather meaningful intelligence help prevent and deter financial crime in Monaco and abroad.”

Yarden Bilovich, Strategic Risk & Intelligence Specialist, at Moody’s, says: “We are proud to support Monaco Police in its mission to protect financial systems and public trust.”

“Actionable intelligence plays a vital role in identifying criminal networks, and tracking illicit financial flows. Through this initiative, we strive to help Monaco Police realize efficiencies across the investigative process.”

“Working with the Monaco Police reflects our shared commitment to transparency, collaboration, and innovation in the fight against financial crime,” adds Brahim Bahmad, Security and Defense Relationship Manager, at Moody’s. “Together, we’re building a stronger foundation for public safety and financial integrity.”

