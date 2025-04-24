Governments across the globe face exponential risks, from critical supply chains to cyberattacks, geopolitical tensions, sanctions, and security issues. It is more important than ever to identify and analyze threats and vulnerabilities with accuracy and precision.
Moody's helps analysts do their jobs quickly and more accurately. We improve operational efficiency, support robust and informed decision-making, simulate threats, and strengthen resilience.
Our data-driven solutions enable defense, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies to anticipate, mitigate, and respond to risks, to stay ahead of threats and safeguard national security.
Gain access to contextual intelligence, delivered by incisive tools, that provides clear and actionable insight.
Whether helping uncover intricate or troubled networks and connections between multinational corporations, cross-border financial and technological flows, or nefarious financial ties, Moody's assists defense agencies by delivering data and actionable intelligence that improves operational efficiency and helps protect a state against actors that could potentially threaten national and economic security.
Moody's assists intelligence agencies collect, analyze, and utilize information so they can more easily identify patterns, connections, and potential threats aligned with their law enforcement, national security, military, and foreign policy objectives.
Entity and financial data aid law enforcement agencies in identifying suspects, uncovering financial crimes, tracing illicit assets, and revealing criminal networks. With our comprehensive data and advanced analytics, Moody's can provide these agencies with accurate and actionable intelligence, aiding in their investigations and enhancing their ability to detect and prevent crime.
Orbis provides comprehensive, standardized, and up-to-date information on over 525 million companies worldwide.
Our standardized and curated data covering firmographic, financial details, corporate hierarchies, beneficial ownership, foreign investments, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, among others, can provide analysts with a better understanding of emerging threats and develop a competitive advantage against adversaries.
Evaluate the reliability, credibility, and potential risks of foreign individuals, organizations, or entities in strategic, operational, and tactical supply and logistics chains. Consider factors such as foreign ownership, control, or influence); forced labor and modern slavery; commercial and economic security; and critical infrastructure and technology protection.
Deter and disrupt national security threats’ financial networks and resources. Identify schemes such as ownership transfers and the creation of shell and front companies through beneficial ownership mapping and visualization, and influence assessments to reveal shell and maritime evasion trails.
Illuminate entity ownership to investigate and thwart threats from foreign or hostile entities, fortifying national security and preserving the integrity of operations and activities. This includes counterthreat finance, anti-money laundering (AML), fraud and financial crime, narcotics trafficking, terrorist financing, counter-proliferation, entity vetting, network identification, procurement and acquisition screening, and security clearance vetting.
Provide intelligence on business entities, politically exposed persons (PEPs), watchlists, and sanctions using open-source intelligence (OSINT) data to augment and enhance civilian and military intelligence activities. This includes crisis and conflict management, foreign interference, political threats, security threats, situational awareness, and targeting financial and economic threats.
Financial crime poses a significant threat to government revenues, national security, and society more broadly, which makes it crucial for state departments and public sector teams to pursue swift and accurate investigations.
