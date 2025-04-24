Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

National security

Governments across the globe face exponential risks, from critical supply chains to cyberattacks, geopolitical tensions, sanctions, and security issues. It is more important than ever to identify and analyze threats and vulnerabilities with accuracy and precision.

Moody's helps analysts do their jobs quickly and more accurately. We improve operational efficiency, support robust and informed decision-making, simulate threats, and strengthen resilience.

Get in touch
Actionable intelligence capabilities

Intelligence-enriching data and analytics for national security leaders

Gain access to contextual intelligence, delivered by incisive tools, that provides clear and actionable insight. 

Download brochure

Who we help

01 Defense agencies

Defense agencies

Whether helping uncover intricate or troubled networks and connections between multinational corporations, cross-border financial and technological flows, or nefarious financial ties, Moody's assists defense agencies by delivering data and actionable intelligence that improves operational efficiency and helps protect a state against actors that could potentially threaten national and economic security.

02 Intelligence agencies

Intelligence agencies

Moody's assists intelligence agencies collect, analyze, and utilize information so they can more easily identify patterns, connections, and potential threats aligned with their law enforcement, national security, military, and foreign policy objectives. 

03 Law enforcement agencies

Law enforcement agencies

Entity and financial data aid law enforcement agencies in identifying suspects, uncovering financial crimes, tracing illicit assets, and revealing criminal networks. With our comprehensive data and advanced analytics, Moody's can provide these agencies with accurate and actionable intelligence, aiding in their investigations and enhancing their ability to detect and prevent crime.

How we help

01 Data

Data

Orbis provides comprehensive, standardized, and up-to-date information on over 525 million companies worldwide.

Our standardized and curated data covering firmographic, financial details, corporate hierarchies, beneficial ownership, foreign investments, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, among others, can provide analysts with a better understanding of emerging threats and develop a competitive advantage against adversaries.

More on Orbis
02 Supply chain security

Supply chain security

Evaluate the reliability, credibility, and potential risks of foreign individuals, organizations, or entities in strategic, operational, and tactical supply and logistics chains. Consider factors such as foreign ownership, control, or influence); forced labor and modern slavery; commercial and economic security; and critical infrastructure and technology protection. 

More on supplier risk management
03 Detect and enforce sanctions evasion

Detect and enforce sanctions evasion

Deter and disrupt national security threats’ financial networks and resources. Identify schemes such as ownership transfers and the creation of shell and front companies through beneficial ownership mapping and visualization, and influence assessments to reveal shell and maritime evasion trails. 

More on shell company risk
04 Counterintelligence and investigations

Counterintelligence and investigations

Illuminate entity ownership to investigate and thwart threats from foreign or hostile entities, fortifying national security and preserving the integrity of operations and activities. This includes counterthreat finance, anti-money laundering (AML), fraud and financial crime, narcotics trafficking, terrorist financing, counter-proliferation, entity vetting, network identification, procurement and acquisition screening, and security clearance vetting. 

More on risk and threat solutions for government agencies
05 Multi-domain intelligence

Multi-domain intelligence

Provide intelligence on business entities, politically exposed persons (PEPs), watchlists, and sanctions using open-source intelligence (OSINT) data to augment and enhance civilian and military intelligence activities. This includes crisis and conflict management, foreign interference, political threats, security threats, situational awareness, and targeting financial and economic threats.

News and views

blog

Apr 24, 2025

 Moody's
Leveraging modern technology for swift, targeted digital investigations of financial crime

Financial crime poses a significant threat to government revenues, national security, and society more broadly, which makes it crucial for state departments and public sector teams to pursue swift and accurate investigations.

Read more
ebook

Mar 31, 2025

 Moody's
Business activity intelligence (BizINT) in action: The power of corporate data footprints to interdict national security threats

In the fight against organized crime, business activity intelligence is a powerful tool for investigators to identify, track and obfuscate criminal activity. Discover how digital footprints criminal leave behind in their daily activities can embolden an ongoing investigation.

Read more
girl pointing finger to blank monitor display, hipster touch multimedia technology on light night city, click media lcd device, mockup screen information gadget
blog

Mar 28, 2025

 Moody's
Business activity intelligence (BizINT): Powering investigations into national security threats

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies are locked in a chess game with their criminal organization adversaries. To avoid detection and capture, bad actors rely on staying several moves ahead. For investigators, the enduring challenge is that the game has fundamentally changed – and not in their favor.

Read more
blog

Mar 20, 2025

 Moody's
Canada implements regulatory amendments to bolster AML/CTF efforts and border security

Public Safety Canada stated there were more than 4,000 organized crime groups in Canada in 2024, many of which were or are involved in financial crime. According to a Criminal Intelligence Service Canada report, an estimated CAD$45 billion-CAD$113 billion is laundered through Canada every year, including via illicit shell companies and drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl.

Read more
whitepaper

Dec 17, 2024

 Moody's
Protection of the Defense industrial supply chain

In today’s world, the defense sector has evolved into an extraordinarily complex and technologically sophisticated field. Modern threats extend beyond traditional warfare to include cyberattacks and many other forms of asymmetric conflict; a significant concern is the rise of disinformation campaigns, often fueled by Generative AI (GenAI).

Read more
blog

Nov 05, 2024

 Moody's
Understanding the financial crime nexus: Threats to EU markets and strategies to disrupt organized crime

A Europol report, shared in October 2024, looked into the largest criminal networks in Europe to identify those posing the most serious threat. The crime networks were categorized by how agile, borderless, controlling and destructive (ABCD) they were. 

Read more
article

Sep 12, 2024

 Moody's
Leveraging modern technology for swift, targeted digital investigations of financial crime

Financial crime poses a significant threat to government revenues, national security, and society more broadly, which makes it crucial for state departments and public sector teams to pursue swift and accurate investigations.

  • Public sector
  • National security
  • KYC
Read more
article

Aug 22, 2024

 Moody's
Enhancing national security with public-private partnerships

Discover 10 ways public-private partnerships enhance national security, from tech innovation to resource optimization. Learn how these collaborations provide a strategic edge in risk management and adaptability to emerging threats.

  • Public sector
  • National security
Read more
article
Moody's
Supply chain security and cyber risk: a proactive approach

Discover the value of proactive supply chain security in government agencies. See how predictive analytics and risk assessment identify vulnerabilities and reduce cyber risk.

Read more
article
Moody's
Moody’s UK defense day

On May 9, 2024, we hosted our inaugural UK Defense Day in London, themed “Navigating the contemporary defense and security threat landscape: a Moody's perspective.”

Read more
case study
Moody's
The Infinite Game: inside the constantly evolving global battle with financial crime

Financial crime and those that seek to combat it are caught in a never-ending cat and mouse game marked by ever-evolving criminal tactics, hidden human costs, and the relentless drive to stop them.

Watch series
article
Moody's
Risky business? The seven indicators of shell company risk

Unmasking financial risks and potential corporate crimes with Moody’s Shell Company Indicator.

Read more
article
Moody's
Navigating supply chain challenges as the U.S. and China reshape trade ties

U.S. companies are reducing their reliance on China, introducing new risks as they seek alternate markets.

Read more

GET IN TOUCH

Speak to our team

Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.