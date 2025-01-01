Case studies

"Passfort has made our whole process much easier to follow, it automates key tasks, and it also acts as a central repository for customer documentation."



“The reason Financial House chose to partner with Passfort was because we needed a solution that allowed us to manage very complex KYB and corporate onboarding activity."



"Of real significance to Financial House was Passfort's ability to perform ongoing monitoring of corporate clients, allowing us to carry out ongoing risk assessment after set periods of time depending on the level of risk, while refreshing key documents."



"As a Head of Financial Crime and MLRO, Passfort allows me to input into the platform all the necessary requirements for the specific type of business we are onboarding and then we get a risk assessment, which means we can construct ongoing monitoring for the long-term. All this is done seamlessly on the platform. Once we set up what our requirements are, our users have a much easier task when it comes to checking documents and making decisions."



"I've worked in other businesses where the onboarding process is done manually, and I can tell you the difference Passfort makes from a compliance analysts’ perspective in terms of work requirements."



"While we have been dealing with many changes and new systems as an organisation, my experience is that Passfort has been one of the few things it has been easy to deal with. In terms of responses, support, every time we have a query, the integration – everyone has been supportive. If we send out emails, we get responses in minutes and that doesn't happen with other partners."