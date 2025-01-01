Request a demo
KYC risk and compliance managed with automation

Passfort is now accessed through Moody's Maxsight™

Reduce manual compliance work with digital KYC processes delivered through Passfort Lifecycle. Rapidly onboard new customers then manage risk and compliance throughout the customer lifecycle.

Create digital KYC and AML workflows based on your risk policies. Automate tasks and move the weight of activity onto the risk engine and away from your team.

Speed up manual processes or remedial tasks that can (and should) be automated and bring in compliance professionals where they add value for analysis, judgment, and decision-making.

Integrate automated KYC checks from leading data sources. Enable teams to collaborate in a secure case management tool. Escalate issues, generate performance reports, and make better risk-based decisions about who you work with.

Moody’s Maxsight™ unified risk platform

Access globally

End-to-end customer onboarding and perpetual KYC anywhere in the world

  • Automate risk and compliance workflows
  • Integrate global data checks
  • Build dynamic risk profiling
  • Collaborate on cases and communicate with customers
  • Get analytics for continuous improvement
  • Reduce onboarding times
The five parts of Passfort Lifecycle

Key features

Automate your compliance policies for any jurisdiction, product, or customer type. Passfort Lifecycle is a SaaS product, using one simple API that can be integrated into Moody’s data sources and your existing back office systems. The product has five parts:

Smart policies
Risk engine
The portal
Integrated data checks
Communicate
Summary of our key features

What Passfort Lifecycle has to offer your business

Tailor your unique workflow of automated compliance checks with our low-to-no-code smart policy builder. Map processes using a simple flowchart structure with drag-and-drop functionality. Build an entire customer journey in line with your risk policy.

The magic of smart policies is you can update, edit, and change them whenever you like. Test and learn what works best. Try variations to understand what drives the best results for you and your customers.

Professionals are important in a compliance process, so you can introduce manual reviews at any stage. Bring people into your compliance process where they add value for analysis, judgement, and making risk-based decisions.

  • Get a flexible, tailored compliance workflow
  • Maximize straight-through processing
  • Bring people in where they add value
  • Drive operational efficiency

Configure your instance of Passfort Lifecycle around your firm’s risk appetite. Create a risk profile for each customer or account. Then make decisions about onboarding or off-boarding based on a customer’s risk profile. Move the weight of activity to the automated risk engine.

The risk engine gives you ultimate flexibility. Factor in regulation for different jurisdictions; multiple products; or different customer types. Combine datasets to define your low, medium, and high-risk profiles, then change these definitions when you need.

Dynamic profiling means you can trigger custom workflows based on a customer’s risk score. Create paths for low, medium, and high-risk customers. And go from straight-through processing to enhanced due diligence (EDD) to off-boarding.

You also define time frames and cycles for ongoing monitoring or renewal checks, or you can take a perpetual KYC approach.

  • Automate risk-profiling
  • Make risk-based decisions about customers
  • Onboard, EDD, or off-board in line with the data
  • Set renewal checks for monitoring or choose perpetual KYC 

The portal is a compliance team’s command center for case management. Log in to the portal anywhere, anytime to manage all aspects of onboarding and risk monitoring. Teams handle manual tasks, escalate issues, communicate with each other and with customers in the portal.

Profiles are created, stored and refreshed here. Users can see the results of workflows and understand what tasks they need to perform. Get live notifications and real-time risk updates for perpetual KYC.

Access instant audit reports for managers, stakeholders, or regulators. And get insight into the performance of your compliance processes. Keep improving with key metrics on approval rates, time-to-decision, and risk distribution.

  • Cloud-based portal accessible anywhere
  • Full case management capability
  • Communicate with colleagues and customers
  • Audit and performance reporting

Access reliable and accurate data to complete the automated checks in your workflows. Passfort Lifecycle offers pre-built integrations with Kompany, Orbis, Grid, ESG, EDF-X, Bitsight cyber risk ratings, as well as 25+ leading global data providers. Orchestrate your combination of checks and create your own compliance data ecosystem.

Introduce new data providers or swap out existing ones whenever you need.

Embed Passfort Lifecycle into your back-office systems using our webhooks. Establish a single view of customer data that is consistent and that you can trust.

  • Add or swap out data providers
  • Manage and maintain one API

Talk to your customers and collect information directly via Passfort Lifecycle. We have custom forms that can be used to send requests and capture missing or additional data. With customer documents assigned to profiles and forms dynamically interacting with Smart Policies, you cut down onboarding times - making the process easier for everyone.

  • Collect information from the customer directly in Passfort Lifecycle
  • Dynamic integration within your Smart Policy
  • Capture missing or additional information
  • Reduce onboarding times
The Passfort Lifecycle process

A risk-based approach to compliance

1. Acquire

Collect customer information required to acquire the product.

2. Onboard

Assess risk, execute due diligence and decide.

3. Monitor

Monitoring of customer data and transactions.

4. Review

Reassess risk, implement new policies.

5. Refresh

Remediate data gaps (lack of/expiry), decide.

6. Offboard

Perform tasks to terminate the customer lifecycle.

Managing emerging risks

VASP Crypto Risk

In today's digital economy, financial institutions, crypto businesses, and governments face escalating challenges in anti-money laundering (AML) efforts due to the complexities arising at the intersection of fiat currencies and digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Moody’s and Elliptic developed a joint approach to screen virtual asset service providers (VASPs). Our solution leverages Elliptic’s real-time on-chain data, which categorizes the exposure of digital asset transactions to illicit activity, with Moody’s off-chain data within an integrated risk engine. Together, it provides a comprehensive overview of a VASP, helping institutions understand who they are doing business with and the associated risk.

Download brochure

Exploring Forced Labor Risk in Supply Chains?

As forced labor risks become more interconnected, organizations face significant challenges in identifying and mitigating these issues due to limited data visibility, a dynamic supply chain environment, and insufficient data-driven solutions, heightening the commercial and reputational stakes for creating more ethical supply chains.

Moody’s and the Rights Lab at the University of Nottingham have collaborated to develop the Forced Labor Risk Assessment to help organizations assess their supply chains for forced labor risk. The assessment integrates the Rights Lab’s scoring algorithm and research with Moody’s technology to help organizations mitigate forced labor risks. 

What our customers say

Five star reviews

"Paid would recommend Passfort to other customers thinking about a compliance solution. And thinking about not just the raw data of compliance, but a risk management platform - someone who you can work with as you scale your business up."

Tom Howsam

Co-Founder, Paid
Get in touch

Request a demo

We would love to show you what Moody's can do! Get a demo or alternatively, keep reading to discover more about how Moody's can help you.

