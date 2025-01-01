Financial sanctions prohibit doing any business with the subject entity, including dealing with their issued securities. Although some securities are directly called out within sanctions lists (by way of ISINs), this is not systematic, and firms are expected to detect whether a security has been issued by a sanctioned entity.



Moody's addresses these challenges through its proprietary Orbis database. Our Sanctioned securities screening solution has mapped this data to issued securities to detect:

Securities that might not have appeared on a sanctions list, but was issued by a sanctioned entity

Securities issued by an indirectly sanctioned entity