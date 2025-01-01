Perpetual screening updates provide daily sanctions coverage and deliver alerts when there is a new sanction or change.
Sanctions imposed on entities and individuals affect supply chains, vendor management, customer relationships, and operations throughout the global business community. Moody’s can help you adapt to sanctions rules in a rapidly changing environment.
Moody’s sanctions solutions enable you to determine if organizations or individuals in your network are sanctioned or sanctioned by extension. Our data includes comprehensive sanctions lists and watchlists for international sanctions screening.
The European Council introduced Article 5r of Council Regulation 833, a regulatory reporting requirement for EU credit and financial institutions, effective from July 1, 2024.
This measure requires semi-annual reporting on outgoing transfers - exceeding €100,000 - from EU legal entities that are more than 40% owned, directly or indirectly, by Russian companies, nationals, or residents.
Moody's identified over 46,000 entities with a qualifying Russian nexus, including direct and indirect links and aggregation, to help credit and financial institutions with this reporting and meet evolving regulations.
Financial sanctions prohibit doing any business with the subject entity, including dealing with their issued securities. Although some securities are directly called out within sanctions lists (by way of ISINs), this is not systematic, and firms are expected to detect whether a security has been issued by a sanctioned entity.
Moody's addresses these challenges through its proprietary Orbis database. Our Sanctioned securities screening solution has mapped this data to issued securities to detect:
Maxsight™ unified risk platform can automate sanctions workflows and integrate global datasets to meet your risk policy and the regulation you need to comply with.
Perpetual screening updates provide daily sanctions coverage and deliver alerts when there is a new sanction or change.
Use Moody's powerful, leading, comparable data resource on private companies for master data management and create the best starting point for your sanctions screening program.
Moody's Grid helps ensure fast, robust screening of all relevant global sanctions and watchlists.
Sanctions360 supports deeper investigative research into sanctions-related risk as part of enhanced due diligence, so you can understand more about direct and indirect sanctions exposure.
Use Moody's Orbis data to understand ownership and control of legal entities. Queries can be set up to identify those sanctioned by the 50% OFAC rule and the EU and UK's "control" rules.
Sanctioned entities frequently obscure their ownership and control through family members or close connections. Grid's Sanctions Connect can help uncover hidden networks.
Go beyond the sanctions lists. See how timely, robust, and risk-relevant sanctions data combines with ownership and control information to present a fuller view of sanctions risk exposure.
Upload your portfolio and cross-reference it with Moody’s ownership, watchlist, and sanctions data.
You get fuller coverage statistics, including the number of matches, and the number of related entities.
Ensure coverage of all the major sanction regimes and watchlists around the world, and receive updates every 24 hours. Feel secure in the knowledge you are using the most up-to-date sanctions lists and related information.
Not all sanctioned entities are named on lists. Analyze ownership, control, voting power, and linkages to stay compliant with laws like OFAC's 50% and the UK and EU's "by control" rules.
Governments can introduce new sanctions and change restrictions quickly. Make sure you are ready to respond and can understand exposure related to customers, suppliers, and partners across your counterparty network.
Sanctioned entities and individuals can operate via family members, friends and associates, or other means such as shell companies. Identify associations below ownership thresholds, as well as checking connections, familial and personal relationships, of sanctioned individuals.
Moody’s is here to work with you to understand sanctions rules, sanctions screening, and your risk exposure. If you have any questions and would like to talk to one of our industry practice leads, please get in touch any time.
This sanctions whitepaper offers practical guidance on the implementation of sanctions; strategies to identify and address potential sanctions evasion; and best practices for compliance and risk management professionals navigating today's complex sanctions landscape.
The paper was created in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State and CRDF Global, with the aims of increasing awareness and enhancing the effectiveness of economic sanctions.
As enforcement and designations have increased, sanctions penalties have also grown. Fines for non-compliance with sanctions reached a 17-year high in 2023. In conjunction with reputational risk, the price of non-compliance can be significant.
The global political landscape is volatile, and sudden shifts in international or foreign relations can result in the introduction of swift and complex sanctions regime changes. At the same time, in response to new and tougher sanctions imposed on them, sanctioned individuals and entities operating in key sectors are employing increasingly sophisticated sanctions evasion techniques.
The European Council has introduced new sanctions-related regulation and issued a directive focused on enhancing transparency regarding the flow of funds related to Russian-owned entities out of the EU. Read more about the changes and ongoing requirements.
2023 saw an increase in enforcement actions, which centered on Russian individuals and entities. This wave of enforcement action and reporting is likely to continue in 2024, but focus could shift toward “non-traditional” sectors less used to sanctions scrutiny such as corporates, insurance, and asset management, which means now is the time to prepare.
We would love to show you what Moody's can do! Get a demo or alternatively, keep reading to discover more about how Moody's can help you.