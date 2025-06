The process of perpetual KYC (pKYC) can remove the need to look at risks associated with individuals or entities in a snapshot in time.



pKYC is the practice of maintaining up-to-date customer and counterparty records through an automated, integrated workflow of data checks that take place in near real-time.



Adopting pKYC helps you to be more agile, with near instantaneous response times when there are changes to a customer’s information. Make risk-based decisions with greater confidence using the most recent and robust data available.