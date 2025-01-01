Moody’s is uniquely positioned to provide entity data for institutions and/or intermediaries as well as individual risk screening requirements throughout the lifecycle of a business relationship.



Through our solutions we can support with AML compliance, create risk profiles, automate KYC verification and identity verification checks, support ongoing monitoring, risk assessment, regulatory compliance, and more. All while helping you maintain great customer experiences.



From financial data to PEPs, sanctions, and adverse media screening to individual ID verification - we can integrate any data checks into an automated compliance workflow. Use a complete compliance platform, designed around your business.



Optimize AML and KYC processes around your compliance teams. Digitize risk policies as part of your approach to financial crime. And update your client journeys and compliance workflows whenever you need.