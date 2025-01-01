Request a demo

Investors, clients, and intermediaries KYC lifecycle

Asset management

Unlock operational efficiencies while strengthening client and investor relationships with automated onboarding, due diligence, and risk monitoring from Moody’s.

As know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulatory requirements expand, make the most of your resources. Digitally transform your client lifecycle management, end-to-end risk management, and compliance processes while overcome core data gaps.

A smarter way to handle investors, clients, and intermediaries throughout the KYC lifecycle.

  • Reduce cost per trade 
  • Minimize cost to serve
  • Enhance client/investor experiences
Digitally transform KYC and customer lifecycle management

Moody’s is uniquely positioned to provide entity data for institutions and/or intermediaries as well as individual risk screening requirements throughout the lifecycle of a business relationship.

Through our solutions we can support with AML compliance, create risk profiles, automate KYC verification and identity verification checks, support ongoing monitoring, risk assessment, regulatory compliance, and more. All while helping you maintain great customer experiences.

From financial data to PEPs, sanctions, and adverse media screening to individual ID verification - we can integrate any data checks into an automated compliance workflow. Use a complete compliance platform, designed around your business.

Optimize AML and KYC processes around your compliance teams. Digitize risk policies as part of your approach to financial crime. And update your client journeys and compliance workflows whenever you need.

Build an entire compliance journey in line with your risk policy and integrate any number of data checks. With smart policies you can update, edit, and change your journeys whenever you need. Learn what drives the best results for you, and the best experiences for clients and investors.

Integrate accurate, comprehensive data and screening checks into your unique compliance workflow. Moody’s offers pre-built integrations for UBO discovery, PEPs, sanctions, adverse media screening, and entity data and individual ID checks.

We help maximize straight-through processing, bringing compliance teams into the process where they are needed for enhanced due diligence or decision making. Control onboarding and risk monitoring from one secure, online platform. View risk profiles, escalate issues, and keep processes moving.

Collect information directly from clients and investors via a single platform. Use custom forms to enhance your investor/client experiences – send requests and capture missing or additional data from the platform. With documents assigned to profiles and forms dynamically interacting with your smart policies, cut down onboarding times and create better experiences.

Maintain risk data and decision records in one place to respond to audit requests quickly and efficiently. The data we provide is of the highest quality, detailed, and able to satisfy your regulatory requirements and audit requests. A history of actions and outcomes can be shown in a responsive and simple way.

Efficient due diligence with great customer experiences

KYC benefits for Asset Managers

Protect your margins and gain competitive advantage by improving operational efficiencies in KYC, AML, and other compliance processes. Manage the growing volume of regulatory requirements, improve time to revenue, and transform client and investor experiences.

Moody’s compliance and third-party risk management solutions help Asset Managers with end-to-end KYC processes. Reduce onboarding times, automate manual tasks, and simplify complex compliance activity related to KYC procedures.

Take a risk-based approach to optimize AML and KYC processes. Identify individuals or entities who pose a higher-risk, so you can decide a course of action whether that involves onboarding, enhanced due diligence, additional monitoring, or even offboarding.

Easier client and investor onboarding
Easier client and investor onboarding
Automated risk monitoring
Automated risk monitoring
Better compliance experiences
Better compliance experiences

Digital transformation helps streamline compliance, delivering efficiency and great client experiences - no compromise. Get in touch to find out more about our CLM solutions.

Supporting sanctions compliance

Four types of sanctions compliance

Moody’s can also support sanctions compliance related to investors, clients, and intermediaries. Here are four ways we can help with sanctions compliance throughout the lifecycle of a relationship. Act quickly and decisively with access to robust, real-time data.

Sanctions lists
Sanctions lists

Ensure coverage of all the major sanctions watchlists around the world. Receive updates every 24 hours. Feel safe in the knowledge you are always using the most recent sanctions lists.

Ownership or control
Ownership or control

Not all sanctioned entities are named on lists. Analyze ownership, control, voting power, and linkages to stay compliant with laws like OFACs 50% and the EU’s “by control” rules.

Changing sanctions
Changing sanctions

Governments can place new sanctions and restrictions quickly. Make sure you’re ready to respond and ensure you always know your client/investor and supply chain risk exposure.

Cautionary
Cautionary

Sanctioned entities and individuals can operate via family members, friends, or other networks. Ensure you can identify associations below ownership thresholds, as well as checking familial and personal relationships or sanctioned individuals.

Go beyond the lists

Here's just one example of why it's important to go beyond the sanctions lists to uncover risk

Detect complex networks

Sanctioned securities screening

Financial sanctions prohibit doing any business with the subject entity, including dealing with their issued securities. Although some securities are directly called out within sanctions lists (by way of ISINs), this is not systematic, and firms are expected to detect whether a security has been issued by a sanctioned entity.

Moody's addresses these challenges through its proprietary Orbis database. Our Sanctioned Securities Screening solution has mapped this data to issued securities to detect:

  • Securities that might not have appeared on a sanctions list, but was issued by a sanctioned entity
  • Securities issued by an indirectly sanctioned entity 

Additional resources

Further information for Asset Managers

Sanctions Compliance in Asset Management

Asset management firms globally could face significant fines and reputational damage for non-compliance with sanctions laws and regulations. Firms may conduct sanctions screening of investors and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals to understand sanctions risk exposure before onboarding and then monitoring them on an ongoing basis as ties to a sanctioned jurisdiction or entity can create vulnerabilities to compliance failings.

Helping registered investment advisers and exempt reporting advisers navigate proposed FinCEN regulation

This guide will help equip you with the knowledge and tools to ensure compliance, and transform it into a strategic, competitive advantage. By adopting a data-driven approach to compliance, RIAs and Exempt Reporting Advisors (ERAs) can more quickly adapt to the evolving regulatory landscape, create efficiencies, and have greater oversight of their AML/KYC processes.

Moody’s market-leading sanctions screening capabilities are now being made available for integration into investment decision-making workflows for asset managers

Moody’s has launched a sanctioned securities screening capability to identify and monitor sanctioned securities within investment portfolios. The intuitive tool enables asset managers to continually and efficiently monitor portfolios for sanctions risk, help avoid regulatory breaches and penalties, and make portfolio decisions with confidence. 

