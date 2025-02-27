Request a demo

KYC in Fintech: Smarter compliance solutions

Manage anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) risk and compliance processes with a single, intelligent solution.

Moody’s tailored KYC workflows help fintechs automate compliance tasks—including identity verification—efficiently.

Moody's Maxsight™

Automate KYC via a single solution

Moody's Maxsight™

Moody’s Maxsight™ is a unified risk management platform designed to help fintechs streamline KYC and AML compliance from onboarding to ongoing monitoring.

Powered by Moody’s global entity and risk databases—including adverse media, sanctions, PEPs, and identity data—Maxsight™ supports a risk-based, digital onboarding experience that’s fast, efficient, and secure.

  • Digital onboarding
  • Perpetual KYC for monitoring
  • Workflow orchestration
  • Integrated, dynamic risk data

Ready to find out more about Maxsight™?

Case Study

Improved onboarding time with Maxsight™

Penguin Securities is a Singapore-based financial services firm offering products dealing with securities, structured products, and derivatives. Learn how the team reduced customer onboarding time by 70-80% after automating common, manual know your customer (KYC) tasks and integrating screening checks powered by Maxsight™.  

Solutions for KYC compliance challenges

Build KYC processes that maximize automation and develop with you as your business grows. Simplify your approach to KYC with a digital solution. Create a risk-based approach that’s right for your business and its risk appetite. 

Accelerate digital onboarding and implement perpetual KYC to continuously monitor customer risk. Our solution helps fintechs optimize resources, reduce manual workloads, and scale operations without compromising compliance.

Design a KYC process that aligns with your regulatory requirements, customer profiles, and product offerings. Moody’s integrates robust datasets in a dynamic workflow engine—leveraging technology to execute compliance activities.

Reduce repetitive manual tasks and minimize remediation efforts. Let your compliance team focus on high-value analysis and decision-making. Deliver faster onboarding and better customer experiences.

Helping Fintechs manage KYC

We help KYC teams across the fintech sector automate compliance tasks; minimize remediation efforts; improve straight-through processing; enhance customer experience at onboarding; and deliver case management.

Challenger banks

KYC for neobanks and digital banks across the world

Payments

KYC for processors and acquirers, currency exchanges, expense management, credit cards, and escrow

InsureTech

Automating KYC and risk monitoring for the digital-first insurance sector

Crypto

Supporting digital KYC for crypto exchanges, wallets, and providers

Lending

End-to-end KYC solutions for Fintechs in digital lending, BNPL, and mortgages

WealthTech

KYC for digital brokers, trading platforms, micro investing, and robo-advisors

Software and analytics

Working with organizations in opening banking and blockchain on KYC solutions

KYC in Fintech

Frequently asked questions

Perpetual KYC is a continuous approach to customer due diligence (CDD) that replaces periodic reviews with dynamic monitoring. Instead of re-verifying customer data at set intervals, fintechs use automated systems to track changes in risk profiles to help manage compliance and reduce manual remediation.

Fintechs can automate AML compliance activities by integrating digital onboarding tools, dynamic data screening, and risk-based workflows. Solutions like Moody’s Maxsight™ support automated checks against risk-related datasets including sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEPs), and adverse media to help streamline identity verification, entity, and ongoing monitoring while reducing manual tasks.

Moody’s KYC solutions can support fintechs to:

  • Accelerate onboarding with automated data checks, including identity and entity verification
  • Reduce compliance overheads through automation and perpetual KYC
  • Mitigate risk using global data coverage and advanced analytics
  • Improve customer experience with faster, streamlined compliance processes

Moody’s offers solutions to help you understand sanctions risk exposure. Our solutions support you in identifying whether customers—or other entities in your network—are likely to be sanctioned or sanctioned by extension. We provide tools that leverage the latest sanctions lists to deliver dynamic insights for thorough screening.

  • Automate sanctions screening
  • Identify sanctioned individuals/entities
  • Proactively monitor changes

If you have any other questions about Moody's workflows, data estate, use of AI-led solutions, straight-through processing or any other aspect of KYC, please contact the team any time, we would be happy to help.

Moody’s KYC training

Financial crime compliance program

The Fintech sector has achieved breakneck growth but demands on organizational resources to manage millions of accounts can be underestimated. Can you demonstrate to regulators that your compliance function, KYC processes, and financial crime controls keep up with customer acquisition?

Moody’s financial crime compliance program is essential for anyone who wants to develop an understanding—or refresh their knowledge—of the skills, techniques, and challenges involved in identifying and managing financial crime risk.

Topics include:

  • Customer due diligence (CDD)
  • Anti-money laundering (AML)
  • Counter-financing of terrorism (CFT)
  • Internal and external fraud risk

Learners will develop knowledge of due diligence procedures, money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, fraud, sanctions, bribery, and corruption, and apply practical skills to identify and minimize financial crime risks.

The program includes a suite of 10 micro-courses, each of which introduces a unique concept, and provides practical guidelines for taking effective action and making risk-aware decisions on the job.Each micro-course contains targeted training rich in real-life examples and practice exercises, equipping participants with skills and knowledge that they can immediately apply to improve the customer experience, increase compliance with regulatory requirements, and protect the organization.

Thought-leadership resources for Fintechs

Money laundering 101: How criminals launder money

Money laundering is the illegal process of taking money generated by criminal activity and making it seem to have come from legitimate sources by passing it through the financial ecosystem. With criminals using new technology and digital methods to launder cash, we explore these tactics, and the actions and regulations used to support AML and CFT efforts.

Moody’s wins five categories in Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50, 2025

On February 27, 2025, Chartis Research published its second Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC50) ranking and report. The FCC50 report evaluated nearly 300 vendors across core financial crime disciplines and identified 50 leaders in financial crime and compliance. These 50 leaders are setting new benchmarks for excellence in innovation, strategic direction, market presence, and customer success.

What are the benefits of anti-money laundering solutions?

AML solutions tailored to a company’s risk policy can help maintain compliance, while delivering better staff and customer experiences, and protecting firms from fines and reputational harm. There are many benefits to financial institutions using an automated AML solution and getting it right is important.

Financial Crime: Data – Category winner

This recognition underscores Moody’s continued excellence and innovation in delivering data-driven solutions for financial crime risk management

KYC - Category winner

Moody’s is excited to have won in the Chartis FCC50 category for KYC reflecting our market-leading data, analytics, and solutions in this area

Perpetual KYC – Category winner

For a second year, the Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50 ranking and report named Moody's as category winner for perpetual KYC

