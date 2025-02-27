KYC in Fintech

Moody’s financial crime compliance program is essential for anyone who wants to develop an understanding—or refresh their knowledge—of the skills, techniques, and challenges involved in identifying and managing financial crime risk.



Topics include:

Customer due diligence (CDD)

Anti-money laundering (AML)

Counter-financing of terrorism (CFT)

Internal and external fraud risk

Learners will develop knowledge of due diligence procedures, money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, fraud, sanctions, bribery, and corruption, and apply practical skills to identify and minimize financial crime risks.



The program includes a suite of 10 micro-courses, each of which introduces a unique concept, and provides practical guidelines for taking effective action and making risk-aware decisions on the job.Each micro-course contains targeted training rich in real-life examples and practice exercises, equipping participants with skills and knowledge that they can immediately apply to improve the customer experience, increase compliance with regulatory requirements, and protect the organization.