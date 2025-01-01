Click below to download the Orbis for Compliance brochure. Get more information on this global, comprehensive, and powerful comparable data resource.
Moody’s Orbis for Compliance is a powerful, leading, comparable data resource on private companies. It has information on more than 600+ million entities worldwide. 48 million with detailed financial information.
Whether you're verifying corporate entities, mapping ownership structures, or assessing jurisdictional risk, Maxsight™ brings critical data together in one place to help you understand who you're working with.
Gain a more holistic view of entity and third-party risk, streamline due diligence workflows, and make faster, more confident decisions with dynamic insights.
Ready to strengthen your approach to risk management?
Number of entities with beneficial ownership
Private with information otherwise challenging to access
Precision in ownership data
We provide a broad range of data that is standardized to make it rich, powerful, and easy to integrate. Combining data from 170+ providers with hundreds of our own sources makes for a truly comprehensive dataset.
Complete detailed due diligence and third-party screening; get answers and verify entities. Use Orbis to help find the risks hiding in complex structures and networks to make better KYC decisions.
Orbis makes complex networks more transparent through its unparalleled ownership structures and company hierarchy information. Orbis goes beyond what the registries tell you by creating connections around influence and known associates.
We capture and treat private company information for better decision making and increased efficiency. We bring your supplier data ‘to life’ by enriching it with our content, and presenting it in simple dashboards, so you can interpret it quickly and work more efficiently.
Complete company checks swiftly and comprehensively – and not just at onboarding, but ongoing.
We are a leading publisher of company information and our solutions include simple-to-interpret and internationally comparable financial information, risk scores, PEPs and sanctions lists, and probability of default indicators.
banks
insurance companies
non-bank financial institutions
marine vessels
sole proprietorships
people
roles, current and previous
shareholders
beneficial owners
When an organization is placed on the Entity List, US exporters must obtain a license to supply them with controlled items. This can have implications not just for the listed entity but also for associated supply chains and other business relationships.
In 2024, Australia passed its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) Amendment Bill in Parliament. The Bill, which extends regulatory obligations to designated tranche two entities, would see approximately 100,000 new entities under AUSTRAC’s scope.
Understanding ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO) is a critical aspect of achieving corporate transparency, essential for regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering efforts, and managing supplier risks.
On February 27, 2024, Switzerland signed a new bilateral agreement of cooperation with Panama to fight financial crime and in particular money laundering, financing of terrorism, and bribery and corruption.
We would love to show you what Moody's can do! Get a demo or alternatively, keep reading to discover more about how Moody's can help you.