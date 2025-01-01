Request a demo
A powerful, global data resource on private companies

Orbis for Compliance

Moody’s Orbis for Compliance is a powerful, leading, comparable data resource on private companies. It has information on more than 600+ million entities worldwide. 48 million with detailed financial information.

Request a demo
Women smiling
Continuation of the image smiling picture that is part of this mosaic.
Business man smiling and writing
Man doing business.
Orbis for compliance brochure
Download the brochure

Click below to download the Orbis for Compliance brochure. Get more information on this global, comprehensive, and powerful comparable data resource.

Download
The benefits of Orbis

What Orbis can deliver

Identity and verification
Identity & verification
Corporate structure details
Corporate structure details
Beneficial ownership and control
Beneficial ownership & control
Financial strength metrics and forecasts
Financial strength metrics & forecasts

Discover Maxsight™: Unified Risk Management in one platform

Whether you're verifying corporate entities, mapping ownership structures, or assessing jurisdictional risk, Maxsight™ brings critical data together in one place to help you understand who you're working with.

Gain a more holistic view of entity and third-party risk, streamline due diligence workflows, and make faster, more confident decisions with dynamic insights.

Ready to strengthen your approach to risk management? 

Explore Maxsight™
Moody's Maxsight™

600m+

Number of entities with beneficial ownership

 

99%+

Private with information otherwise challenging to access

 

0.01%

Precision in ownership data

A breadth of data

Making complex networks more transparent

We provide a broad range of data that is standardized to make it rich, powerful, and easy to integrate. Combining data from 170+ providers with hundreds of our own sources makes for a truly comprehensive dataset.

Complete detailed due diligence and third-party screening; get answers and verify entities. Use Orbis to help find the risks hiding in complex structures and networks to make better KYC decisions.

Orbis makes complex networks more transparent through its unparalleled ownership structures and company hierarchy information. Orbis goes beyond what the registries tell you by creating connections around influence and known associates.

Bringing supplier data to life

Our supplier market intelligence helps you manage your supplier risk

We capture and treat private company information for better decision making and increased efficiency. We bring your supplier data ‘to life’ by enriching it with our content, and presenting it in simple dashboards, so you can interpret it quickly and work more efficiently.

Know your suppliers

Financial and reputational risk

Complete company checks swiftly and comprehensively – and not just at onboarding, but ongoing.

We are a leading publisher of company information and our solutions include simple-to-interpret and internationally comparable financial information, risk scores, PEPs and sanctions lists, and probability of default indicators.

Women smiling
Continuation of the image smiling picture that is part of this mosaic.
Man looking at cell phone
decoration
Decoration
How our solutions help you

Use company data checks for effective risk management

  • Automatically generate business intelligence about risks in your supplier network
  • Be more effective in your supplier selection and appraisals
  • See where you are most exposed to risk
  • Monitor changes in your supplier network for proactive risk management
  • Screen your supplier network against sanctions lists for financial compliance
  • Assess potential suppliers against your unique benchmarks
  • Check suppliers against adverse media and reputation risk metrics
Global entity data

Orbis is the resource for global mastered entity data

Piggy bank

903,000

banks

Insurance umbrella

858,000

insurance companies

7.7m

non-bank financial institutions

198,000

marine vessels

164m

sole proprietorships

Orbis data
Extensive relationships

Orbis has extensive people-entity relationships

A group of people

453m

people

 

Business shirt icon

876m

roles, current and previous

 

223m

shareholders

 

Key ring

145m

beneficial owners

 

Hierarchy linkages

Orbis provides more hierarchy linkages than any other global dataset

Detailed chart

More resources

Colleagues collaborating during meeting near whiteboard
BIS 50% Rule – what is it and what has changed?

When an organization is placed on the Entity List, US exporters must obtain a license to supply them with controlled items. This can have implications not just for the listed entity but also for associated supply chains and other business relationships.

READ MORE
Aerial view of Sidney, Australia
Practical considerations: Implementing Australia’s Tranche 2 reforms

In 2024, Australia passed its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) Amendment Bill in Parliament. The Bill, which extends regulatory obligations to designated tranche two entities, would see approximately 100,000 new entities under AUSTRAC’s scope. 

READ MORE
Smiling businesswoman typing on computer in modern office
Who is in charge here? A brief guide to ultimate beneficial owners

Understanding ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO) is a critical aspect of achieving corporate transparency, essential for regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering efforts, and managing supplier risks.

READ MORE
Two female colleagues pointing at desktop computer screen
New anti-money laundering agreement in Switzerland

On February 27, 2024, Switzerland signed a new bilateral agreement of cooperation with Panama to fight financial crime and in particular money laundering, financing of terrorism, and bribery and corruption. 

READ MORE
Get in touch

Request a demo

We would love to show you what Moody's can do! Get a demo or alternatively, keep reading to discover more about how Moody's can help you.

Request a demo