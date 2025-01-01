The determination of UBO status is based on factors that might include the level of ownership or control a person has over an entity, their ability to benefit from its activities, and their influence over decision-making processes. In some jurisdictions, regulations may stipulate a certain percentage ownership (e.g., 25% or more) as a threshold for being considered a UBO, but this can vary depending on the country and the entity’s specific circumstances.



To calculate the specific threshold, both direct and indirect ownership, as well as aggregation need to be taken into consideration. As described in the 6th AML directive “...it is necessary to assess simultaneously whether any natural person has a direct or indirect shareholding with 25% or more of the shares or voting rights or other ownership interest, and whether any natural person controls the direct shareholder with 25% or more of the shares or voting rights or other ownership interest in the corporate entity. In the case of indirect shareholding, the beneficial owners should be identified by multiplying the shares in the ownership chain. To that end, all shares directly or indirectly owned by the same natural person should be added together.”