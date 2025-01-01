Our access to a global register network provides you real-time information searches to identify corporate entities and verify their business details. These details include:

registration number

registered name

address

directors and officers

status

original documents from official sources, such as register extracts, annual accounts, articles of association and more.

You also have access to other essential tools like a Tax ID verifier, which allows you to verify a customer’s VAT numbers, EINs, and TINs.



With real-time connections to government registers and financial authorities around the world, official and authoritative company information is a click away. The entity data and documents retrieved from our comprehensive network are delivered to you timestamped and unaltered, ensuring AMLD qualification. You get instant access to more than 328 million companies, with more than 5.5 billion company filings available for on-demand retrieval that is accurate to the second.