The Maxsight™ unified risk platform brings together thousands of data points to enable your organization to take a holistic view of risks and see them from different perspectives.
Corporate organizations face a multitude of risks that can impact operations, reputation, and bottom line. These risks range from bribery and corruption to cybercrimes, fraud to human rights violations, modern slavery, and more.
In today's interconnected, fast-paced world, the challenges and complexities of managing risks are more pronounced, as the consequences of financial crimes and reputational damage can have far-reaching effects.
Understand where risks lie across your organization’s third-party network by implementing a solution that delivers compliance, protection, and great customer experiences.
Moody’s world-class solutions can be tailored provide curated risk insights to help you make decisions, while significantly reducing false positives and manual processes.
Meet expectations for corporate responsibility, legal and regulatory compliance, and operational transparency with reliable third-party risk-management procedures across all key areas of risk. Identify potential concerns in your supply and development chains and manage global sanctions requirements with efficient and effective due diligence.
See how Maxsight™ Investigations can support your compliance investigations, garnering intelligence from robust, global data sources so enhanced due diligence into bad actors can become more targeted, efficient, and effective.
The solution centralizes and automates compliance investigation workflows in one platform. Access a vast data estate including curated datasets, advanced analytics, and structured and unstructured data for more robust due diligence.
The solution centralizes and automates compliance investigation workflows in one platform.
Navigating fluid political structures, overseeing a complex global supply chain, and keeping regulators satisfied are challenging imperatives. Organizations need effective third-party risk management programs to help preserve and enhance their reputations and protect their bottom lines. To conduct business in high-risk markets, your third-party risk management programs need to offer maximum protection that can be managed efficiently.
Technology firms face a wide variety of regulatory and reputational risk - from sanctions, export control and anti-corruption, through to intellectual property infringement and third-party relationship risk. With limited resources, the ability to effectively address these without impacting efficiency and productivity is critical.
Your organization has an imperative to comply with supply chain risk to prevent financial, environmental, and social crimes; and to protect itself from association with illegal or unethical practices. Our solutions help you uncover risk and comply with anti-bribery and corruption regulations like FCPA or the UK Bribery Act.
Complex supply chains and geographical reach expose you to a broad range of third-party risks. Ensure that third parties and their subcontractors can withstand the scrutiny of regulators and your internal policies, leverage the flexibility of our datasets that can integrate into your existing enterprise applications.
With locations and operations around the globe a centralized TPRM program can provide consistency and a holistic view of third-party risks, while still considering regional variations and compliance requirements. We can help you build a best practice program that includes high-risk geographies and helps you adapt and stay ahead of the fast pace of industry regulations.
Moody’s can help you develop a robust TPRM solution in line with your organizations policies, streamlining processes and enhancing your understanding of risk. Operating risk management across large and small business universes and throughout the lifecycle of a third-party relationship. You can develop a comprehensive and consistent view of third-party risks, taking into account regional differences and compliance standards.
Leverage the flexibility of our workflow platform and global datasets, while seamlessly integrating Moody's solutions into your existing enterprise applications for more efficient risk management.
Being able to conduct fast and efficient compliance investigations is an essential process for businesses in a landscape of ever-evolving risk. Organizations need robust data on third-party related risks as well as analytical solutions to provide the “digital leads” to understand and deal with high-risk situations and bad actors.
Criminals are savvy at hiding their illicit activities connected with exploiting workers. Plus, there are variables in global regulation and enforcement, while third-party networks can run into many layers and tiers - all these factors make it challenging to detect when forced labor, and related offenses, exist within a supply chain or customer base.
Understanding ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO) is a critical aspect of achieving corporate transparency, essential for regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering efforts, and managing supplier risks. It is crucial to verify and review the UBOs of a business entity from the outset of a third-party relationship to establish trust. Then to continually screen UBOs in a counterparty network for related risks.
