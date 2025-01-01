When you need to understand the companies and ownership structures in your ecosystem, you will benefit from an automated approach to customer due diligence.
Moody’s KYC provides leading data on individuals and companies from across the globe, including extensive corporate structures and beneficial ownership data.
Automate your risk management and compliance workflows, then integrate KYC and AML data checks using Moody’s powerful data sources, and data from other leading providers.
Connect your KYC process into your existing back-office systems. And blend risk information with your own customer and prospect data to dramatically improve the efficiency of KYC and AML processes.
Our automated KYC solutions provide the data checks you need to solve complex compliance challenges.
Our automated, cloud-based solutions can be tailored and configured to help you achieve robust and efficient KYC and AML compliance.
Control departmental compliance requirements and anti-financial crime activity with the help of an automated KYC solution from Moody’s.
Complete risk management assessments on customers and counterparties, which can be audited and quality assured.
Integrate and access all the data you need for KYC and AML screening and ongoing monitoring. UBO data, PEPs, sanctions, and adverse media information are brought together in one place. The data is integrated into an automated process workflow that helps you understand risk, conflicts of interest, and corporate hierarchies.
Departmental compliance, anti-financial crime, risk management, audit, forensics, corporate intelligence, investigations, dispute services, and the list goes on. Moody’s KYC solutions help you conduct KYC on counterparties, comply with AML regulations, manage risk ratings, and monitor ongoing risk.
All UBO, PEPs, sanctions and adverse media screening is orchestrated in one platform, with access to accurate, global sources of data.
We also support you to uncover and manage risk related to human rights violations, ESG, trafficking, and dealing in counterfeit goods.
Moody’s KYC can support due diligence activity for KYC associated with company setup, formations, and incorporations. Bring together the world-class data you need on UBOs, PEPs, sanctions, adverse media, and documentation evidence to manage and control AML compliance anywhere in the world.
