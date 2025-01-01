Request a demo

Automated KYC and customer due diligence solutions

Banking

Customer due diligence (CDD) and know your customer (KYC) are daily activities for banks. Through workflow automation, data, and analytics, Moody’s can help make these risk management and compliance processes more efficient and effective.

Create an approach to KYC and CDD based on your business, your customers, and where you operate. Digitally transform risk policies. Create an automated workflow of data checks. Integrate any number of data sources for due diligence. Deliver this via one platform.

Banks can automate risk management and compliance activities to stop financial criminals, not good customers. Get a risk and compliance solution that’s flexible and efficient, while enabling great customer experiences.

Moody’s Maxsight™ unified risk platform

Customer due diligence (CDD) and ongoing risk monitoring

KYC and KYB for banks

KYC: Customer due diligence and risk monitoring at scale

Orchestrate digital-first Know Your Customer (KYC) experiences. Complete the required individual data checks to build a risk profile for each customer. Decide who you onboard and how they should be monitored. We can integrate checks for seamless onboarding, maximize straight-through processing, and build this around your risk appetite.

KYB: Corporate onboarding and enhanced due diligence

Automate Know Your Business (KYB) and enhanced due diligence (EDD) processes via a single solution. Verify the legitimacy of business customers and assess supplier risk to make decisions with confidence about who to work with. Confirm identities and beneficial owners; screen PEPs, sanctions, adverse media, and more. Create an up-to-date picture of risk, then monitor changes across your third-party network in near real time.

Continuous risk monitoring

Moody's solutions offer automated compliance checks and data integration for banks to perform perpetual KYC. Our suite includes always-on workflows related to KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) activities, sanctions exposure, terrorist-financing threats, fraud prevention, and more. Continuous risk monitoring can enable banks to be more agile and responsive in risk-based decision making.

Sanctions exposure

Use Moody’s risk-relevant data with ownership and control information in your sanctions compliance framework. Better understand how sanctioned individuals and entities are connected through complex networks and ownership structure with updated sanctions rules and lists. Mitigate exposure to risks by performing robust due diligence with continuous monitoring, access to comprehensive data, and intuitive investigative tools.

Efficient, effective enhanced due diligence

Maxsight™ Investigations

See how Maxsight™ Investigations can support your compliance investigations, garnering intelligence from robust, global data sources so enhanced due diligence into bad actors can become more targeted, efficient, and effective.

The solution centralizes and automates compliance investigation workflows in one platform. Access a vast data estate including curated datasets, advanced analytics, and structured and unstructured data for more robust due diligence.

Find out about the platform and its key features, or get in touch with the team for more information.

Technical innovation in customer due diligence

Latest in KYC and KYB automation

Sanctions360

Moody's Sanctions360 can help you revolutionize sanctions screening. Streamline the detection of sanctions-related risks across your customer base, counterparty network, and supply chain, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of your compliance program. Sanctions360 empowers banks with deeper investigative research capabilities.

AI-powered screening

Review is Moody's cutting-edge screening technology to help reduce false positives by up to 70%, optimizing true alerts to expedite decision-making. Our machine learning model, informed by two decades of risk-events and millions of analyst decisions, provides an alert confidence score for each inquiry. Use AI for consistent, robust alert-processing automation.

Fraud prevention

By combining leading entity verification, identity verification, negative news, and intelligent screening Moody’s can support banks to build out their approach to fraud prevention. Automatically detect threats and new fraud typologies. Report suspicious activity and maintain compliance using Moody’s award-winning data.

Key benefits

Successful anti-financial crime and risk management programs

Financial institutions

A more complete picture of risk

Implement an automated workflow of risk and compliance checks integrated with Moody's industry-leading data that can be combined with more than 25 other global providers to create a more complete picture of risk. Use a single solution to perform checks, keep risk profiles alive, and make risk-based decisions about who you work with.

Flexible risk management and compliance solutions

Designed around your business, its customer relationships, and risk policies, implement a flexible KYC solution. Update your onboarding, due diligence, and risk-monitoring workflow configuration or data checks when you need to. Adapt to regulatory changes quickly and efficiently to help ensure compliance without having to embark on expensive change programs.

Intelligent screening solutions leveraging AI

Use quality, accurate data and intelligent screening from Moody’s for risk assessment and help reduce the number of false positives your team deals with each day. Curate information on counterparty risk from award-winning sources and filter that data according to your bank’s criteria before reviewing material results.

Compliance processes that work for your bank and its customers

Create a digital-first approach to KYC, KYB, CDD and EDD for a more seamless risk and compliance experience. Ensure your teams can focus time where they add value in analysis, judgment, and decision making. Scale anti-financial crime compliance and third-party risk management without needing to add resources to your business.

The data you need to support AML/CFT investigations

Moody’s provides access to real-time risk data integrated with your KYC or CDD workflows to support AML and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) investigations. Establish a configuration that works for your bank and your customers – then change it when you need. Use our risk engine to automate compliance tasks and integrate AML/CFT data checks to achieve a fuller picture of risk.

Accurate, structured data integrated into your KYC and KYB processes

Create operational efficiency and less friction in your KYC and KYB processes by integrating the data you need for due diligence and risk monitoring via a single solution. Create a picture of risk that is always on and that you can trust. Understand where material risks lie in near real time, not just at a point in time, through a process of perpetual KYC. Data and decisions are clear, auditable, and available to share via a single solution.

Get reports and reduce the time it takes to respond to audits

Armed with the information you need; you can be more responsive to audit requests. Risk and compliance records can be held in one place. Moody's provides high-quality data, and curates and stores risk profiles with a history of decisions detailed to satisfy due diligence requirements and auditors' requests. . 

Risk monitoring in near real time

Perpetual KYC for banks

Use a process of perpetual KYC (pKYC) to manage ever-changing risks across your customer base.

With pKYC, banks don’t review low-, medium-, and high-risk customers according to set timeframes. Automation can be used to continually screen and highlight circumstantial or risk-relevant changes to a customer's profile.

If a risk arises, it is flagged for investigation, and you can take any necessary action without delay.

Banks are using a combination of automation, artificial intelligence, and people power to conduct pKYC and solve the challenges of managing a changing risk landscape. This always-on approach can be more efficient and cost effective compared with large-scale remediation projects. And it’s a sustainable way to meet risk and compliance challenges without adding resources.

Perpetual KYC means banks can be proactive; constantly and consistently monitoring risk and maintaining compliance. 

Meet evolving regulatory reporting requirements

Outgoing transfers to Russian-owned entities

The European Council introduced Article 5r of Council Regulation 833, a regulatory reporting requirement for EU credit and financial institutions, effective from July 1, 2024.

This measure requires semi-annual reporting of outgoing transfers (exceeding €100,000) from EU legal entities that are more than 40% owned, directly or indirectly, by Russian companies, nationals, or residents.

Moody's identified more than 46,000 entities with a qualifying Russian nexus, including direct and indirect links and aggregation, to help credit and financial institutions with this reporting and meet evolving regulations.

What our customers say

A global banking industry

"Access to primary source registers via a single sign-on platform, huge country coverage, a Concierge and Translation Service… I don’t know any other company who can offer that. This puts us at a real competitive advantage."

Valerie Croy-Markones

Head of Corporate Customers, Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Transforming compliance and master data management for global banks

A case study

This case study highlights how a global banking client revolutionized its KYC processes with Moody’s Entity Verification API, enhancing Master Data Management (MDM) and operational efficiency.

The client, a leader in the financial world, wanted a modern, automated solution to serve its investment and commercial banking divisions better and faster. The implementation of the Entity Verification API provided a single, trusted source for entity data, enabling automated onboarding and perpetual KYC processes.

Moody’s solution offered scalability, flexibility, and a perpetual view on counterparty risk, making it a game changer for the bank's operations. 

More resources

Articles and papers on KYC for banks

Customer due diligence (CDD) in banks

Customer due diligence (CDD) is the process by which banks and other financial institutions (FIs) identify and verify individuals before they become customers, and how they then assess risk throughout a customer’s lifecycle. The CDD process helps banks understand and manage their entire client risk base, and prevent financial crimes like money laundering and fraud.

Seven indicators of shell company risk

Shell companies can be used by criminals to conceal offenses such as fraud, tax crime, money laundering, and sanctions evasion, all of which pose a threat to the global economy. Against this background, there are significant moves from governments and the private sector to create more corporate transparency.

Money laundering risks in correspondent banking

Correspondent banking plays a key role in the global financial system. It facilitates cross-border transactions and supports international trade. Correspondent banking involves financial institutions providing services on behalf of other banks, usually in different countries. 

We would love to show you what Moody's can do! Get a demo or alternatively, keep reading to discover more about how Moody's can help you.

