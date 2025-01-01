Use a process of perpetual KYC (pKYC) to manage ever-changing risks across your customer base.



With pKYC, banks don’t review low-, medium-, and high-risk customers according to set timeframes. Automation can be used to continually screen and highlight circumstantial or risk-relevant changes to a customer's profile.



If a risk arises, it is flagged for investigation, and you can take any necessary action without delay.



Banks are using a combination of automation, artificial intelligence, and people power to conduct pKYC and solve the challenges of managing a changing risk landscape. This always-on approach can be more efficient and cost effective compared with large-scale remediation projects. And it’s a sustainable way to meet risk and compliance challenges without adding resources.



Perpetual KYC means banks can be proactive; constantly and consistently monitoring risk and maintaining compliance.