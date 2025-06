Government backed business loans, underwriting, research, or development grants and even benefits paid to individuals all have one thing in common – risk. It is important to understand if the organization is real, if it is reputable, and whether the funds will be used for their intended purpose before issuing a loan, grant, or benefits.



Anti-money laundering (AML), fraud, and reputational risk assessments cannot be based solely on national data when networks are international. Government agencies need to understand if there is a sanctioned entity in their chain, or a state actor controlling the acquisition in a sensitive industry.



For individuals, it is important to decipher whether claimants are making legitimate claims, or whether they are part of an organized, industrialized fraud scheme. Better insight is key to protecting revenue and delivering value to the public.