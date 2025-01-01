The Moody’s KYC alliance program is creating world-class risk and compliance solutions together.
Each day, Moody’s KYC teams work diligently to meet customer needs around the world. We are solving complex regulatory, KYC, and compliance challenges. Working with other leaders in regulatory technology, our alliances with other solutions providers is delivering more benefit to customers. They bring advisory and technology expertise that marry with Moody’s solutions.
The Moody’s KYC global alliance network recognizes and facilitates collaboration with other providers to build joint success. This program invites best-of-breed consultancies, system integrators, and technology vendors to bring Moody’s award-winning capabilities to joint customers, creating world-class solutions to manage risk and compliance.