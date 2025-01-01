Request a demo
Provider program

About alliances

The Moody’s KYC alliance program is creating world-class risk and compliance solutions together.

Each day, Moody’s KYC teams work diligently to meet customer needs around the world. We are solving complex regulatory, KYC, and compliance challenges. Working with other leaders in regulatory technology, our alliances with other solutions providers is delivering more benefit to customers. They bring advisory and technology expertise that marry with Moody’s solutions.

The Moody’s KYC global alliance network recognizes and facilitates collaboration with other providers to build joint success. This program invites best-of-breed consultancies, system integrators, and technology vendors to bring Moody’s award-winning capabilities to joint customers, creating world-class solutions to manage risk and compliance.

Our providers

Working with Moody’s KYC

We work with some truly outstanding providers. We provide our clients with the best data to make informed decisions at all times.

Zycus
About Zycus
Quantexa
About Quantexa
Matchplat
About Matchplat
Intapp
About Intapp
TrueBiz
About TrueBiz
University of Nottingham Rights Lab
About Rights Lab
Trust & expertise

Our alliances

When working in alliance with Moody’s KYC, your organization gains access to an array of benefits built on the attributes of mutual success and leading expertise.

Our program aims to build strong, long-term relationships based on complementary solutions and trust.

According to your business model and skill set, those in the Moody's KYC network may implement, complement, or promote our solutions, offering global, local, and specialized expertise to meet client needs.

Throughout the relationship we help you build skills and access support needed for success.

Monitoring risk worldwide

Leading expertise

For more than 120 years, Moody’s has been the leading voice in risk monitoring and analyzing credit risk worldwide. Moody’s carries the tradition forward and it is especially important for us to build a selective network of providers able to bring added value to our clients.

Those in our alliance network go through a comprehensive qualification process and an intensive certification program. While this means an investment, it guarantees the quality of the alliance.

In collaboration

The alliance network

We work closely with a select network of providers to enhance our clients’ end-to-end compliance experience.

Zycus

Zycus’ 360-degree supplier risk & performance management solution is an extensive risk assessment and monitoring solution that uses the power of AI to analyze millions of online, internal & external sources.

The solution is powered with a continuous evaluation engine to segregate suppliers based on their past & current performance and accurately uses these variables to forecast future risk.

This exceptional risk mitigation tool aids in overall supplier development by identifying key improvement areas as per your organizational priorities, sets up corrective actions and milestones to help you better collaborate with your suppliers.

  • AI enhanced real time risk monitoring (with Merlin Risk Radar)
  • Tightly integrated with Zycus suite to ensure smooth data inflow
  • Highly customizable workflows for risk assessment
  • Robust reporting dashboards for trends by KPIs, category, BU, region, etc.
ZYCUS.COM
Quantexa

Quantexa is a global leader in helping organizations unify, contextualize, and act on their data to solve the toughest challenges and find the greatest opportunities. Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform delivers critical capabilities to the world’s leading organizations and government agencies, enabling them to use AI and make confident data-driven decisions to build digital resilience.

Limit risk, ensure compliance, and accelerate opportunity monetization using the latest advancements in entity resolution, graph analytics, and scoring and alerting frameworks from a single platform.

QUANTEXA.COM
Matchplat

Matchplat offers B2B market analysis accessible to all companies. They match official and web data thanks to AI algorithms, overcoming the limits of industry codes and delivering always up-to-date information through a mapping of companies' online contents.

Matchplat's customers can access a SaaS platform and carry out all the searches they want, always supported by their Data Analysts. This approach helps companies in taking strategic decisions and improving operational activities in procurement, sales, joint ventures, and M&A operations.

MATCHPLAT.COM
Intapp

Intapp is a leading global provider of cloud-based software solutions enabling breakthrough performance for more than 2,000 of the world’s premier professional and financial services firms. 96 of the AM 100 law firms use Intapp’s solutions, as well as 7 of the 8 of global accounting firms. Intapp solutions offers risk and compliance professionals the solutions they need to thoroughly evaluate new business, onboard clients quickly, and monitor relationships throughout the client lifecycle. 

Intapp acquired DealCloud in 2020, DealCloud is a complete deal, relationship, and pipeline management solution for financial services firms. The solution manages firms’ market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, operations and compliance activities, allowing investors and advisors to react faster, make better decisions, and execute on complex transactions.

INTAPP.COM
truebiz

TrueBiz reduces manual review during business verification by automating the analysis of a business' web presence.

In under 30 seconds, TrueBiz ingests data from the business' website and broader web presence to return a summary of their business model, a risk rating, and 250+ data points on the company from across the web (reviews, traffic, locations, connected entities).

 

truebiz.io
University of Nottingham Rights Lab

The Rights Lab at the University of Nottingham (UK) is an award-winning organization that contributes specialized knowledge through its renowned research team. With 100+ years of collective experience and 500+ publications, the team has achieved significant recognition in the field. 

  • Recognized as a Top 100 Modern Slavery Influencer and recipient of the Data to Disrupt Supply Award in 2022, Rights Lab has also developed globally recognized tools, including the Legislation Database, Sanctions Database, and the Global Slavery Index. 
  • The Rights Lab advises the United Nations, over ten governments, and numerous FTSE 100 organizations, reinforcing its status as a forced labor research and advocacy leader.  

 

Rights Lab
Get in touch

Become a provider

Interested in becoming a Moody's provider? Please complete the form below and a member of our team with be in touch.

By providing your information, you will also receive emails from Moody’s Corporation and its affiliates regarding our business, products and services. Click here if you prefer not to, and you can update your preferences at any time. See our Privacy Policy for full details.