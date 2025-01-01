Request a demo

Easily uncover sanctions-related risk

Sanctions360

Sanctions limit where and with whom companies can do business. With increasing volatility in geopolitical events, investigating and understanding the sanctions risks posed by your customers and third parties is crucial to an effective compliance program.

Our Sanctions360 solution helps companies uncover sanctions-related risk in their customers, counterparties, and supply chain more efficiently and effectively. It enables companies to conduct deeper investigative research as part of their enhanced due diligence.

Request a demo
Man reading
Continuation of the image man reading picture that is part of this mosaic.
Continuation of the image man reading picture that is part of this mosaic.
Woman smiling
Continuation of woman smiling image
Download the brochure

Find out more information on the solution that helps companies uncover sanctions-related risk in their customers, counterparties, and supply chain more efficiently and effectively.

Download

Unlock powerful sanctions data

Sanctions360 can deliver

US, EU, and UK sanctions lists
US, EU, and UK sanctions

Manage sanctions lists and regulations, including OFAC (SDN, SSI, and Non-SDN), EU, and UK lists, including Article 5r of EU Council Regulation 833

Frequent updates
Frequent updates

Sanctions lists are updated every 24 hours, and UBO and corporate ownership structures are updated weekly.

Partner and thought leader
12 degrees of separation

With exhaustive network coverage, sanctioned entities can't hide their ownership or control.

360° view
360° view

A holistic view unearths sanction lists, sanctions by ownership, subsidiaries, leadership, and more.

Read the whitepaper: A new frontier in sanctions awareness and compliance

Implement robust due diligence measures to mitigate potential risks in your network. Our latest whitepaper on sanctions provides guidance and case studies on how organizations can track your sanctions risk exposure.

Download
Man looking at cell phone
Continuation of the image man looking at cell phone
Continuation of the image man looking at cell phone

How our solutions help you

Untangle ownership structures to assess sanctions risk

  • Reduce manual work and human error
    Easily investigate any entity by asessing its sanctions risk and visualizing ownership networks through an easy-to-use interface or API, so you can focus on strategy instead of the arduous work of trying to piece everything together.
  • Uncover the hidden network of sanctions risk
    Bring together data on beneficial ownership, shareholder power, politically exposed persons (PEPs), adverse media, and close associates for a holistic risk assessment in sanctions compliance.
  • Achieve a faster time-to-decision
    Gain a comprehensive view into sanctions risk with an integration of US, EU, and UK lists in one view so you can make more informed and quicker decisions in your business operations.

Summary of our key features

What Sanctions360 has to offer your business

Leverage market-leading data on over 460M corporate entities from our Orbis database and over 19M adverse media events, sanctions, and PEPs from our Grid database. Updates to sanctions lists are processed and available to customers within one business day of publication.

Network graphs expose risk in the ownership chain and leadership structure to help quickly identify risky cases, enabling a quick review of your client base for more informed decision-making around sanctions.

Our Moody’s solution give you the tools to verify, assess, screen, and monitor the individuals and entities you do business with, so you can understand where risks lie across your network, for sanctions purposes and beyond.

Request a demo

Go beyond the lists

Sanctions compliance

Learn more about how Moody’s can help you adapt to sanctions rules in a rapidly changing environment.

LEARN MORE

More reading

Businessman walking down empty city street
What every business needs to know about sanctions compliance

A compliance process to manage and mitigate sanctions risk typically involves rigorous customer or supplier due diligence, transaction monitoring, and ongoing risk assessment to ensure clients or suppliers aren’t involved in any prohibited activities. 

READ MORE
Two business women looking at computer screen
EU reporting requirements for outgoing Russian-owned transactions: Moody's identifies key entities and countries

As of July 2024, EU credit and financial institutions have had an obligation to comply with new reporting requirements for Russian-owned transactions, as outlined by the European Commission.

READ MORE
Close up of office buildings
What has changed in the world of sanctions compliance and sanctions evasion?

For the past three years, there has been an escalation of sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus. Multilateral sanctions have been introduced by the European Union, UK, US, and other G7 countries.

READ MORE

Moody’s is not a consumer reporting agency and none of its services or the data contained therein constitute a “consumer report” as such term is defined in the Federal Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), 15 U.S.C. sec. 1681 et seq. The data may not be used as a factor in consumer debt collection decisioning; establishing a consumer’s eligibility for credit, insurance, employment, government benefits, or housing; or for any other purpose authorized under the FCRA. By accessing one of our services or receiving our data, you agree not to use the service or data for any purpose authorized under the FCRA or in relation to taking an adverse action relating to a consumer application.

Get in touch

Request a demo

We would love to show you what Moody's can do! Get a demo or alternatively, keep reading to discover more about how Moody's can help you.

Request a demo