KYC & AML compliance

World-leading KYC and AML software

Tailor the right risk management and compliance program for your organization with Moody’s KYC's leading KYC and AML software.

Access world-class KYC and AML data; automate your workflows of checks; collaborate across teams; and get insight and analytics for continuous improvement. All the tools you need to deal with an ever-changing compliance landscape. Generate competitive advantage through operational efficiency and great customer experiences. Benefit from the latest regtech innovations. And choose a global brand already trusted by thousands of customers worldwide. 

Powerful KYC & AML software to suit you

Our powerful suite of KYC and AML products can be configured for you. Digitally transform any anti-financial crime, risk management, and compliance process for any product or jurisdiction. Create operational efficiency that enables you to scale up, without adding cost to your business.

Moody's Maxsight™
Entity Verification API
Orbis for Compliance
Investigation Tool
kompany API/workspace
GRID for Screening
Review
PassFort Lifecycle
Compliance Catalyst
kompany Live Search
Sanctions360
Shell Company Indicator
A unique KYC ecosystem

Your suite of KYC software

Each of our products adds value on its own. But bring them together and you can configure your own unique, powerful KYC risk management and compliance ecosystem.

 

Combine Moody’s KYC products and support your organization to drive operational efficiency into compliance processes, while delivering better customer experiences.

 

Get in touch for more information or to book a demonstration.

We would love to show you what Moody's can do! Get a demo or alternatively, keep reading to discover more about how Moody's can help you.

