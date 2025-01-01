Request a demo
A powerful, data-driven decision engine that helps you analyze, assess, and monitor third parties.

Streamline KYC, AML, and anti-bribery and corruption (ABAC) research, making onboarding and customer due diligence (CDD) more efficient.

Compliance Catalyst is powered by the Orbis entity database and Grid, a risk database of adverse media, sanctions, watchlists and PEPs. Combine your own data, and customer data into your analysis.

Compliance Catalyst is a complete risk platform. It’s designed to grow with your business and includes a range of modules so you can configure your own solution.

The benefits of compliance catalyst

Key features

Compliance Catalyst is an integrated solution. It combines your data, the best entity data from Orbis, and flexible due diligence screening – automated and enhanced – all in one place.

Your data can include feeds via web services, or you can integrate automated e-forms and questionnaires to incorporate data from your customers and onboarding entities themselves. To complement its risk reporting,  you can choose to use the integrated enhanced due diligence.

As soon as you’ve completed the entity resolution step – linking your subject company to the correct entity in Orbis – you will get an instant screening against watchlists and adverse media, plus an overview of compliance relevant data, all visible before you start risk assessment.

You can get started straightaway with our range of out-of-the-box risk models or create your own, tailored to your risk profiles. The models are simple to create and are part of a self-serve concept that means you can manage your Compliance Catalyst customization, workflow and uploads without relying on us or third parties.

New Compliance Catalyst gives you an improved user experience and uses the latest technology, including machine learning, to improve the relevance of adverse news and false positives. 

Deal with relevant data and fewer false positives. Alerts are scored for relevance by an AI model to indicate whether a human analyst would consider them material or not to help you filter out false positives. It’s also easier to dismiss items in bulk, while being more precise to begin with. The combination of Orbis and Grid risk data delivers advanced name matching and highly customizable risk profiling.

Dashboards give a clear overview of your entire portfolio and management views on research in progress, along with resolved and unresolved alerts.

Create your workflow around a range of data integrations and custom upload options. Use forms and questionnaires to add data from your customers and the onboarding entities direct.

Tailored for your business

Build your own Compliance Catalyst

Configure your own workflow, triggers, and dataset combinations and choose from a wide range of modules. Your version of Compliance Catalyst can be as simple or as sophisticated as you like, and suitable for your internal user base – from pre-sales lookups to enhanced due diligence. 

Create your own workflows
Choose your own modules
Develop your own automation
