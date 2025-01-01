Moody's logo
Processing a new commercial loan application can be a manual chore with a tiresome back and forth to get the right documents and data. There is always a risk of human error, and slow response times which leads to customer dissatisfaction and lost business opportunities.

Moody’s Lending Suite borrower engagement solution is a game-changer. We can help streamline operations, reduce errors, and accelerate response times.

Let us help you create more efficient and impactful interactions between you and your borrowers.

Key features

01 Digital loan application

Digital loan application

  • Pre-filled and validated fields: Simplify your data management with our auto-populating feature. It pulls standardized data from various sources, eliminating manual entry errors, and ensures smooth processing. This feature saves you time and enhances accuracy, promoting efficient operations.

  • Section 1071 support: Our system supports Section 1071 compliance for small business loans. It auto-populates data, generates CFPB reports, and separates sensitive data from credit decision-making. This feature ensures regulatory compliance and protects customer privacy, streamlining your lending process.

  • Communication channel: Our communication portal allows for safe sharing and requesting of documents. This feature facilitates secure collaboration and information exchange, improving your business communication.

02 Secure document collection

Secure document collection

Our secure document management feature allows for safe uploading, validation, and mapping of information. This feature ensures data integrity and security, protecting your documents and enhancing operational efficiency.

03 Targeting for profitability

Targeting for profitability

Maximize profitability with our strategic targeting tool. It measures the value-to-cost ratio of each client, enabling you to focus on profitable deals. This feature helps optimize your resource allocation, enhancing your business profitability.

04 Proactive KYC screening

Proactive KYC screening

Mitigate risk with our comprehensive KYC screening feature. It taps into a global risk database, detecting potential threats early in the credit process. This feature enhances the safety and efficiency of your credit procedures, safeguarding your operations.

Related products and services

research
Relationship Pricing Analyzer

Compete on the most valuable deals by more completely and relevantly measuring the net opportunity that a relationship brings to the company with the Relationship Pricing Analyzer platform.

research
Accelerate Farm Profits™

Our new predictive analytics solution is designed to strengthen the relationship between you and your producers through better collaboration and insights.

research
KYC Grid

Grid is the world’s most comprehensive risk database of adverse media, sanctions, watchlists, and PEPs. Conduct effective screening and ongoing risk monitoring with Grid.

The Moody’s difference

With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity. 

A century of trusted expertise and tailored solutions

For more than 100 years, financial institutions have trusted us as a dedicated partner. We tailor our solutions to help your organization navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, fostering strong partnerships that drive long-term success. 

Unmatched intelligence for smarter decision-making

Our data-driven insights set us apart, combining private and public financial statements, award-winning models, economic scenarios, and robust physical and transition risk and sustainability data to deliver a deeper understanding of risk and opportunity.

Next-generation technology for business growth

We leverage the power of technology such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), machine learning, as well as cloud computing and APIs to deliver maximum value for your business – bring efficiencies, enhance agility, scalability, and automation, while optimizing costs.

Empowering success through expert guidance

Building on our deep-rooted expertise in risk, extensive resources, and innovative technology, we help customers build custom solutions to suit their organizational needs, as well as provide them with the skills they need to succeed. 

