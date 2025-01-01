Processing a new commercial loan application can be a manual chore with a tiresome back and forth to get the right documents and data. There is always a risk of human error, and slow response times which leads to customer dissatisfaction and lost business opportunities.
Moody’s Lending Suite borrower engagement solution is a game-changer. We can help streamline operations, reduce errors, and accelerate response times.
Let us help you create more efficient and impactful interactions between you and your borrowers.
Simplify commercial loan applications across all assets with our user-friendly digital borrower engagement process.
Pre-filled and validated fields: Simplify your data management with our auto-populating feature. It pulls standardized data from various sources, eliminating manual entry errors, and ensures smooth processing. This feature saves you time and enhances accuracy, promoting efficient operations.
Section 1071 support: Our system supports Section 1071 compliance for small business loans. It auto-populates data, generates CFPB reports, and separates sensitive data from credit decision-making. This feature ensures regulatory compliance and protects customer privacy, streamlining your lending process.
Communication channel: Our communication portal allows for safe sharing and requesting of documents. This feature facilitates secure collaboration and information exchange, improving your business communication.
Our secure document management feature allows for safe uploading, validation, and mapping of information. This feature ensures data integrity and security, protecting your documents and enhancing operational efficiency.
Maximize profitability with our strategic targeting tool. It measures the value-to-cost ratio of each client, enabling you to focus on profitable deals. This feature helps optimize your resource allocation, enhancing your business profitability.
Mitigate risk with our comprehensive KYC screening feature. It taps into a global risk database, detecting potential threats early in the credit process. This feature enhances the safety and efficiency of your credit procedures, safeguarding your operations.
Compete on the most valuable deals by more completely and relevantly measuring the net opportunity that a relationship brings to the company with the Relationship Pricing Analyzer platform.
Our new predictive analytics solution is designed to strengthen the relationship between you and your producers through better collaboration and insights.
Grid is the world’s most comprehensive risk database of adverse media, sanctions, watchlists, and PEPs. Conduct effective screening and ongoing risk monitoring with Grid.
With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.