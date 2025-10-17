Corporate treasurers face mounting pressure to manage counterparty risk while also maintaining an optimum capital allocation strategy. Success depends on optimizing each of these priorities and understanding how they impact one another.

Moody’s equips treasury teams with trusted data, actionable insights, and advanced analytics to support strategic decision-making. Our solutions can optimize functions, such as credit and currency risk management, net interest margin and hedging strategies, investment and debt management and scenario analysis via economic forecasting.

By addressing critical challenges across counterparty risk management and capital allocation strategy, Moody’s helps treasurers build resilience, seize opportunities, and best position their organizations for success.