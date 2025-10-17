Corporate treasurers face mounting pressure to manage counterparty risk while also maintaining an optimum capital allocation strategy. Success depends on optimizing each of these priorities and understanding how they impact one another.
Moody’s equips treasury teams with trusted data, actionable insights, and advanced analytics to support strategic decision-making. Our solutions can optimize functions, such as credit and currency risk management, net interest margin and hedging strategies, investment and debt management and scenario analysis via economic forecasting.
By addressing critical challenges across counterparty risk management and capital allocation strategy, Moody’s helps treasurers build resilience, seize opportunities, and best position their organizations for success.
Orbis is a powerful, comparable data resource with business intelligence on 600 million public and private companies globally.
Based on data from more than 170 providers globally, as well as hundreds of Moody’s own sources, Orbis curates, standardizes, and enriches data to provide firmographics, financial details, hierarchies and ownership, foreign investments, and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity information to help users understand the risks and opportunities associated with doing business with others.
Identify the early signs of credit deterioration or improvement across your entire portfolio – including rated and unrated, public and private firms globally. EDF-X combines trusted data, scenario analysis, and forward-looking probability of default (PD) metrics to support strategic decision-making.
PFaroe provides up-to-date market, risk, and historic valuation information, helping you to monitor and report on the pension plans that your company maintains – all on a single, user-friendly dashboard.
The Data Buffet® platform is an easy-to-use, web-based interface that allows customers to view, manipulate, and automate delivery of economic and financial data.
Access global macroeconomic forecasting models that produce hundreds of economic scenarios across thousands of macroeconomic variables. Macroeconomic indicators are used across the industry within credit and market risk models and processes.
A comprehensive solution to help companies manage the operational complexities of evolving credit loss accounting under the Expected Credit Loss (CECL/IFRS 9) standards. By integrating various models and data sources, the solution eases economic scenario conditioning, qualitative adjustments, accounting calculations, disclosure reporting, full audit trail, and overall process governance.
Combines proprietary data and insight with investment analytics functionality to help treasury teams make trading, funding, hedging, or balance sheet decisions. Determine optimal strategies according to your risk appetite and strategic objectives.
A specialized solution for financial transfer pricing that provides treasury access to comparable credit risk data to help treasury teams optimize intra-group loan pricing and interest rate determination.
Beyond managing cash flow, liquidity, financial risks, and funding to ensure financial stability and support strategic goals, corporate treasurers are responsible for capital structure optimization, overseeing investments, and mitigating risks arising from currency fluctuations and interest rate volatility.
In recent years, they have increasingly taken on a more strategic role, leveraging advanced technologies like AI, blockchain, and data analytics to enhance cash flow forecasting, risk management, and decision-making. Additionally, treasurers are aligning financial objectives with broader strategic goals such as sustainability, while addressing emerging challenges like cyber threats, geopolitical disruptions, and navigating complex regulatory environments.
Corporate treasurers work to mitigate risks across several key dimensions, including:
These risk dimensions are interconnected, requiring treasurers to adopt sophisticated tools like hedging, scenario analysis, and stress testing while leveraging technology to enhance risk visibility and management.
Advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics are revolutionizing corporate treasury by enabling more accurate cash flow forecasting, predictive risk modeling, and credit decision-making. AI-powered tools can identify patterns in large datasets to anticipate liquidity needs or market risks, while machine learning algorithms enhance the precision of currency and interest rate hedging strategies.
Data analytics allows treasurers to gain deeper insights into financial performance, optimize working capital, and evaluate investment opportunities more effectively. These technologies not only improve operational efficiency but also empower treasurers to take a proactive, strategic role in driving business growth and resilience.
Financial insights are critical for treasurers to make informed and agile decisions. By leveraging treasury management systems, APIs, and advanced analytics, treasurers gain visibility into cash positions, liquidity forecasts, and market conditions. This helps them to identify and act on opportunities, such as optimizing funding costs or seizing favorable market conditions for hedging. Near-to-real-time data also improves risk monitoring so that treasurers can proactively respond to emerging threats, such as currency fluctuations or geopolitical events. Ultimately, financial insights empower treasurers to move beyond reactive financial management, driving strategic value and resilience for the organization.
Breaking down silos in corporate treasury information is essential for creating a unified view of risk and financial data, which serves as a "single source of truth" for decision-making. A unified system provides access to cash positions, liquidity forecasts, and risk exposures, allowing treasurers to respond swiftly to market changes or emerging risks. It also facilitates better collaboration across departments, enhances transparency, and reduces inefficiencies caused by fragmented or inconsistent data.
By integrating financial systems and processes, treasurers can improve accuracy in reporting, optimize capital allocation, and strengthen the company's ability to manage risks such as currency fluctuations, interest rate volatility, and geopolitical disruptions. This holistic approach ultimately supports strategic goals and supports financial resilience in increasingly complex global markets.
Contact us to learn how Moody’s can help your treasury team navigate financial complexity with confidence, and seize strategic opportunities.