The assessment process begins with a multi-factor risk model that generates an overall forced labor risk score. This risk score is then broken down into 3 sub-scores: Business, Industry, and Country.



Each of these components is underpinned by more granular metrics. The model calculates an overall risk score using three weighted sub-scores:



Business Risk – 10 metrics

Industry Risk – 26 metrics

– 26 metrics Country Risk – 33 metrics



Organizations can drill down into each metric to better identify high-risk areas and also access tailored information for their mitigation activities.



Complementing the model is the Forced Labor Risk Assessment Check, which puts the framework into practice by turning principles into an automated, structured process for evaluating third-party risk.



By streamlining data collection for each of the three sub-scores in a survey format, businesses can use the subsequent information to develop a risk score. Results from the surveys are categorized into risk zones for organizations to use in their prioritizations of next action:



Green – Lower risk

Amber – Emerging risk

– Emerging risk Red – Higher risk



These risk zones can be adapted according to each organization’s own risk management policies and risk tolerance levels.