Harnessing big data to transform tax investigation and transfer pricing analysis

In a world where data is abundant, the challenge is knowing how and where to find the right information.
For tax administrations, the stakes couldn’t be higher: the oceans of data available to them presents both challenges and opportunities, not least when it comes to conducting efficient investigations into non-compliance, fraud, and tax evasion. However, for investigators, this untapped abundance of data holds enormous potential to improve accuracy, efficiency, and effectiveness in uncovering hidden tax risks.
Tax investigations have traditionally relied on labor-intensive processes, often constrained by fragmented data sources and limited analytical tools. Today, advancements in big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are revolutionizing investigative capabilities. By leveraging these technologies, tax administrations can sift through complex datasets to detect patterns, anomalies, and connections that might otherwise remain concealed. Investigators can trace financial flows across borders, identify shell companies, uncover illicit transactions, and flag high-risk entities or individuals with greater precision and speed.
For example, advanced data-driven tools enable tax administrations to uncover fraudulent practices such as underreporting income, misclassifying transactions, or transferring profits to low-tax jurisdictions. These tools allow investigators to integrate data from domestic and international sources, such as corporate registries, financial statements, and trade data, creating a comprehensive picture of taxpayer behavior. This proactive, data-informed approach not only enhances investigative processes but also strengthens enforcement outcomes, ensuring fairness and accountability in global tax systems.
While tax administrations are tasked primarily with collecting the correct amount of tax revenue to fund public services, their role increasingly extends to ensuring the integrity of the tax system through robust enforcement and investigations. What’s more, successful challenges to “profit-shifting” practices used by multinational corporations can raise public expectations for tax administrations to continually launch (and succeed with) such investigations.
At the same time, businesses are evolving rapidly, adopting more complex and globalized operational models to enhance economic returns. This evolution, coupled with rising demands for transparency and accountability, has made tax investigations more intricate than ever. Investigators must navigate vast and often siloed datasets, assess complex financial structures, and address increasingly sophisticated tax evasion schemes.
As a result, data becomes a critical asset. Tax administrations must adopt advanced technologies and analytics to transform traditionally reactive investigative approaches into proactive, data-driven strategies. By doing so, they can more effectively identify risk areas, focus resources on high-priority cases, and ensure compliance in an increasingly complex global tax landscape.
The growing availability of high-quality data has the potential to significantly improve tax investigations, but realizing this potential is far from straightforward. Tax administrations face unique challenges, including outdated legacy systems, constrained resources, and the need to integrate data from multiple domestic and international sources. For many, the journey toward harnessing big data successfully requires careful planning, investment in technology, and collaboration with expert partners.
Through its work with over 80 of the world’s leading tax administrations, Moody’s has identified that no two tax authorities are alike in their technological capabilities or investigative priorities. However, what remains consistent is the transformative impact of data-driven tools in uncovering risks and driving more effective investigations. By adopting advanced solutions tailored to their needs, tax administrations can gain the insights and capabilities necessary to address today’s challenges and deliver fair, efficient enforcement of tax laws.
