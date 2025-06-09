Harnessing big data to transform tax investigation and transfer pricing analysis

In a world where data is abundant, the challenge is knowing how and where to find the right information.



For tax administrations, the stakes couldn’t be higher: the oceans of data available to them presents both challenges and opportunities, not least when it comes to conducting efficient investigations into non-compliance, fraud, and tax evasion. However, for investigators, this untapped abundance of data holds enormous potential to improve accuracy, efficiency, and effectiveness in uncovering hidden tax risks.



Tax investigations have traditionally relied on labor-intensive processes, often constrained by fragmented data sources and limited analytical tools. Today, advancements in big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are revolutionizing investigative capabilities. By leveraging these technologies, tax administrations can sift through complex datasets to detect patterns, anomalies, and connections that might otherwise remain concealed. Investigators can trace financial flows across borders, identify shell companies, uncover illicit transactions, and flag high-risk entities or individuals with greater precision and speed.



For example, advanced data-driven tools enable tax administrations to uncover fraudulent practices such as underreporting income, misclassifying transactions, or transferring profits to low-tax jurisdictions. These tools allow investigators to integrate data from domestic and international sources, such as corporate registries, financial statements, and trade data, creating a comprehensive picture of taxpayer behavior. This proactive, data-informed approach not only enhances investigative processes but also strengthens enforcement outcomes, ensuring fairness and accountability in global tax systems.