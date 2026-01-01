The Moody's Foundation is seeking innovative nonprofit partners to deliver bold, scalable solutions that expand access to critical skills and resources for underserved communities globally.
Two priority areas where strategic investment can create lasting impact.
Strong partners demonstrate:
We prioritize organizations serving populations with limited access to financial services, technology, or disaster resources. We encourage organizations running programs in these priority geographies to apply:
The Moody’s Foundation advances future readiness by building skills, resilience, and preparedness—helping individuals and communities navigate risk and thrive in a rapidly changing world.
Let’s discuss your needs and how we can support you.