Request for Information: Workplace Resilience & Disaster Preparedness

The Moody's Foundation is seeking innovative nonprofit partners to deliver bold, scalable solutions that expand access to critical skills and resources for underserved communities globally.

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Our focus

Two priority areas where strategic investment can create lasting impact.

resilience

1. Workplace resilience

Equipping individuals with future-ready skills that enable mobility, adaptability, and long-term economic security.

We invest in:

    ·  Digital skills: AI readiness, cybersecurity, upskilling and workforce re-entry

    ·  Financial skills: Business finance fundamentals, credit readiness, career and financial coaching

disaster

2. Disaster preparedness

Reducing risk and strengthening preparedness before natural disasters strike.

We invest in:

    ·  Strong systems: Resilient critical infrastructure, early warning and risk analytics, safer built environments

    ·  Prepared communities: Emergency preparedness/response, building resilience to natural disasters & livelihood protection, financial education for disaster readiness/recovery

What we are looking for

Strong partners demonstrate:

  • Proven impact: Track record of measurable outcomes in financial literacy, digital education, or disaster readiness
  • Scalability: Ability to expand programs across multiple regions and diverse populations
  • Innovation: Creative approaches leveraging technology, partnerships, or community-based models
  • Mission alignment: Programs that help individuals and communities thrive amid uncertainty

 

We prioritize organizations serving populations with limited access to financial services, technology, or disaster resources. We encourage organizations running programs in these priority geographies to apply:

  • Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru 
  • APAC: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam 
  • EMEA: Egypt, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, United Kingdom (London) 
  • United States: Charlotte, NC; New York, NY; San Francisco, CA 

How to apply

Review submission instructions

To begin your submission process, please review the RFP guidelines here.

After reviewing our guidelines, you can submit your official RFI here.

Submission deadline

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Send questions

Send questions to: CommunityImpact@moodys.com

About Moody's Foundation

The Moody’s Foundation advances future readiness by building skills, resilience, and preparedness—helping individuals and communities navigate risk and thrive in a rapidly changing world.  

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Let’s discuss your needs and how we can support you.

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