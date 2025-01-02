Stories

Jan 02, 2025

 Moody's
Leading with purpose through our partership with TechoServe

By inviting senior leaders from diverse teams and geographies to join the Moody’s Foundation Advisory Board, we’re able to make a deeper impact on our communities and bring our values to life. These colleagues generously volunteer their time and expertise to benefit our social investing partners and gain new professional skills.

Dec 30, 2024

 Moody's
Celebrating a year of making a difference in our communities

In 2024, we dedicated ourselves to making a difference in our communities with 14,500 volunteer hours, more than $3 million in partnership grants and $500,000 in matched employee donations. This commitment not only drove change in areas with great need, but also shared our renewed sense of purpose and belonging. As we reflect on a remarkable year, we’re proud to share the incredible impact of our collective work.

Oct 23, 2024

 Moody's
Turning Passion into Impact: A Conversation with Anthony Sanchez on the Business Fights Poverty Podcast

Our community initiatives strive to empower people with the capability, resources and confidence they need to create a better future — for themselves, for their communities, and for the planet. Through our nonprofit partnerships and employee engagement programs, we match employee passions with community needs, empowering them with the knowledge, tools and resources they need to unlock opportunities and thrive.  

Sep 26, 2024

 Moody's
Celebrating an incredible season of Moody’s TeamUp®!

We’ve just wrapped this year’s Moody’s TeamUp® global employee engagement campaign, an annual volunteer initiative which offers various in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities for our employees around the world, enabling our people to embrace our values while investing in our communities.

Jul 11, 2024

 Moody's
Supporting handcraft makers in emerging markets with Nest

Moody’s Foundation is thrilled to be partnering with Nest, a global nonprofit connecting a community of artisans, retailers, and philanthropies to create a more equitable world. As part of our partnership, we will be investing in our communities by supporting the Nest artisan guild across Central America, Latin and South America, and Southeast Asia.  

 

Jul 09, 2024

 Moody's
Moody’s TeamUp® June Highlights

We’re already more than two months into our Moody’s TeamUp® season of service, an annual volunteer initiative which offers various in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities for our employees around the world. Over the last month, #TeamMoodys has been out in full force lending a helping hand and offering our support where it is needed most. Delve deeper into the different ways our employees have showed up for our communities below!

Jun 03, 2024

 Moody's
Celebrating a month of Moody’s TeamUp®!

We’ve recently hit the one month mark of our Moody’s TeamUp® season of service, an annual volunteer initiative which offers various in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities for our employees around the world, enabling our people to live our values while investing in our communities.

Mar 26, 2024

 Moody's
Our values in action: Invest in every relationship

Instead of recycling laptops that had aged out of use in our offices, Moody’s Analytics colleagues based in Brazil found a local nonprofit where the technology could have a second life. These colleagues took the opportunity to live Moody’s values and invest in relationships within their communities.

Feb 12, 2024

 Moody's
TechnoServe: Empowering micro-retailers in Kenya

We chatted with TechnoServe’s Kris Ansin, Country Director, and Elsie Ngina, Entrepreneurship Program Manager, to discuss their experience as a Moody’s Foundation partner and reflect on our joint ventures aimed at ending poverty through entrepreneurship. Discover more about our efforts!

Jan 24, 2024

 Moody's
Instituto Perene: Protecting the rainforest one stove at a time

We spoke with Guilherme Valladares, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Instituto Perene, to hear about his experience with the Moody’s Foundation and the ways we’re helping to support ecosystem restoration and create resilient systems and communities in Brazil. Read about what we’re up to!

Jan 15, 2024

 Moody's
Highlights from Moody’s Future Solutions™ 2023 Global Pro Bono Consulting Workshop

Pro-bono volunteering is an incredible vehicle that helps to reach underserved communities – and our 2023 Global Pro Bono Consulting Workshop is a great example of this in action. At Moody’s, we are fortunate to have generous volunteers who are enthusiastic about empowering small businesses and supporting ecosystem restoration efforts in their local communities.

Jan 15, 2024

 Moody's
MarViva: Reeling in a sustainable future

We caught up with MarViva’s Cristina Sánchez Godínez, Science Manager, and Fresia Villalobos Rojas, Science Coordinator, to hear about their experience as a Moody’s Foundation partner and explore our efforts to promote responsible fishing in Costa Rica. Discover more about our journey!

