We drive progress and measurable impact in our complex and changing world by building more inclusive economies and stronger communities.
By inviting senior leaders from diverse teams and geographies to join the Moody’s Foundation Advisory Board, we’re able to make a deeper impact on our communities and bring our values to life. These colleagues generously volunteer their time and expertise to benefit our social investing partners and gain new professional skills.
In 2024, we dedicated ourselves to making a difference in our communities with 14,500 volunteer hours, more than $3 million in partnership grants and $500,000 in matched employee donations. This commitment not only drove change in areas with great need, but also shared our renewed sense of purpose and belonging. As we reflect on a remarkable year, we’re proud to share the incredible impact of our collective work.
Our community initiatives strive to empower people with the capability, resources and confidence they need to create a better future — for themselves, for their communities, and for the planet. Through our nonprofit partnerships and employee engagement programs, we match employee passions with community needs, empowering them with the knowledge, tools and resources they need to unlock opportunities and thrive.
We’ve just wrapped this year’s Moody’s TeamUp® global employee engagement campaign, an annual volunteer initiative which offers various in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities for our employees around the world, enabling our people to embrace our values while investing in our communities.
Moody’s Foundation is thrilled to be partnering with Nest, a global nonprofit connecting a community of artisans, retailers, and philanthropies to create a more equitable world. As part of our partnership, we will be investing in our communities by supporting the Nest artisan guild across Central America, Latin and South America, and Southeast Asia.
Instead of recycling laptops that had aged out of use in our offices, Moody’s Analytics colleagues based in Brazil found a local nonprofit where the technology could have a second life. These colleagues took the opportunity to live Moody’s values and invest in relationships within their communities.
We chatted with TechnoServe’s Kris Ansin, Country Director, and Elsie Ngina, Entrepreneurship Program Manager, to discuss their experience as a Moody’s Foundation partner and reflect on our joint ventures aimed at ending poverty through entrepreneurship. Discover more about our efforts!
We spoke with Guilherme Valladares, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Instituto Perene, to hear about his experience with the Moody’s Foundation and the ways we’re helping to support ecosystem restoration and create resilient systems and communities in Brazil. Read about what we’re up to!
Pro-bono volunteering is an incredible vehicle that helps to reach underserved communities – and our 2023 Global Pro Bono Consulting Workshop is a great example of this in action. At Moody’s, we are fortunate to have generous volunteers who are enthusiastic about empowering small businesses and supporting ecosystem restoration efforts in their local communities.
We caught up with MarViva’s Cristina Sánchez Godínez, Science Manager, and Fresia Villalobos Rojas, Science Coordinator, to hear about their experience as a Moody’s Foundation partner and explore our efforts to promote responsible fishing in Costa Rica. Discover more about our journey!
