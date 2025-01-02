Moody's

Moody’s TeamUp® June Highlights

We’re already more than two months into our Moody’s TeamUp® season of service, an annual volunteer initiative which offers various in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities for our employees around the world. Over the last month, #TeamMoodys has been out in full force lending a helping hand and offering our support where it is needed most. Delve deeper into the different ways our employees have showed up for our communities below!