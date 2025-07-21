employee engagement

Matching Gifts / Dollars for Doers

At Moody's, we are committed to supporting the causes that matter most to our employees. The Moody’s Foundation offers a combined user-cap of $5,000 per employee for both Matching Gifts and Dollars for Doers.

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Matching Gifts: 1:1 Donation matching to eligible nonprofits; 2:1 donation matching for select giving campaigns



Dollars for Doers: Eligible nonprofits will receive $15 for every hour an employee volunteers and $25 for every hour of board service