employee engagement

We provide our people with a platform to serve their passions through volunteer service and responsive giving opportunities.
We connect our employees with our nonprofit partners and the people they serve through volunteer and mentorship opportunities. Our engagement programs prioritize employee voice and choice to ensure our people can serve their passions and build crucial skills, while addressing the needs of communities around the world.
Maral Kazanjian
Chief People Officer, Moody’s
These programs provide funding for personal causes that our people care about.
At Moody's, we are committed to supporting the causes that matter most to our employees. The Moody’s Foundation offers a combined user-cap of $5,000 per employee for both Matching Gifts and Dollars for Doers.
Matching Gifts: 1:1 Donation matching to eligible nonprofits; 2:1 donation matching for select giving campaigns
Dollars for Doers: Eligible nonprofits will receive $15 for every hour an employee volunteers and $25 for every hour of board service
Empowers employees to deploy grants for causes in their local communities.
Offers employees the opportunity to launch fundraising initiatives and donation drives with colleagues for a shared cause.
These programs empower our people to roll up their sleeves and advance important causes in their local areas.
An annual, company-wide volunteer campaign that provides employees with the opportunity to participate in service projects with their teams during the workday.
Empowers employees to support causes that they care about by organizing volunteer events to support eligible nonprofits. Nonprofits will receive a $15 donation per tracked volunteer hour (or local equivalent).
These programs provide employees with the opportunity for professional development and advancement.
A pro bono program that leverages the skills and expertise of our employees to help nonprofits solve pressing challenges for the people they serve.
We provide tools and resources for employees to develop their leadership skills while helping nonprofits to build capacity.
Several of our employees serve on the board of our nonprofit partners, utilizing their passion and expertise to strengthen the capabilities of organizations that support vulnerable communities.
Let’s discuss your needs and how we can support you.