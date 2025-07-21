Employee engagement

We provide our people with a platform to serve their passions through volunteer service and responsive giving opportunities.

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Matching community needs with employee passions

We connect our employees with our nonprofit partners and the people they serve through volunteer and mentorship opportunities. Our engagement programs prioritize employee voice and choice to ensure our people can serve their passions and build crucial skills, while addressing the needs of communities around the world.

employee engagement
employee engagement
People, passion and commitment bring our Community Impact strategy to life. Helping others and giving back to communities allows us to put our humanity into action.
christine elliott

 

Maral Kazanjian
‍Chief People Officer, Moody’s

Employee engagement

Employee-led giving

Employee-led giving

These programs provide funding for personal causes that our people care about.

Matching Gifts / Dollars for Doers

At Moody's, we are committed to supporting the causes that matter most to our employees. The Moody’s Foundation offers a combined user-cap of $5,000 per employee for both Matching Gifts and Dollars for Doers.

Matching Gifts: 1:1 Donation matching to eligible nonprofits; 2:1 donation matching for select giving campaigns

Dollars for Doers: Eligible nonprofits will receive $15 for every hour an employee volunteers and $25 for every hour of board service

Community giving

Empowers employees to deploy grants for causes in their local communities.

Giving opportunities

Offers employees the opportunity to launch fundraising initiatives and donation drives with colleagues for a shared cause.

Team building and collaboration

Team building and collaboration

These programs empower our people to roll up their sleeves and advance important causes in their local areas.

Moody’s TeamUp®

An annual, company-wide volunteer campaign that provides employees with the opportunity to participate in service projects with their teams during the workday.

Up2You

Empowers employees to support causes that they care about by organizing volunteer events to support eligible nonprofits. Nonprofits will receive a $15 donation per tracked volunteer hour (or local equivalent).

Talent and leadership development

Talent and leadership development

These programs provide employees with the opportunity for professional development and advancement.

Moody’s Future Solutions™

A pro bono program that leverages the skills and expertise of our employees to help nonprofits solve pressing challenges for the people they serve.

Board service

We provide tools and resources for employees to develop their leadership skills while helping nonprofits to build capacity.

Nonprofit board service

Several of our employees serve on the board of our nonprofit partners, utilizing their passion and expertise to strengthen the capabilities of organizations that support vulnerable communities.

Moody's

Cat Tucker
MD - Product Mgmt & Strategy

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Valeria Azconegui
AMD-Head of Credit Standards

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Wendy Cheong
MD - Regional Head APAC

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Carlos Diaz de la Garza
General Manager, Moody's Local Mexico

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Alexsandr Drel
Sr Dir Mgr - Software Eng

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Brahim Elglioui
Sr Dir - Implementation Svcs

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Laura Ellis-Kendrick
Sr Dir - Data Specialist

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Rahul Ghosh
MD - Sustainable Finance

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Adriana Hernandez
SVP

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Leyla Krmelj
Ratings Manager, Moody's Peru

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Qing Liu
Sr Dir - Sales Manager

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Tadeu Marcon Teles
Director - Solutions Specialist

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Marie Muldowney
MD - Training & Certification

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Masako Oshima
SVP

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Martin Petit de Meurville
SVP - Head of Stgy & Business Mgmt

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Leo Rocha
Sr Dir - Incentive Design & Gov

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Marina Rosemberg
AMD - Head of Relationship Management, LatAm

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Francesco Soldi
SVP - Head of Relationship Mgmt

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Sumit Vats
AMD - Research Operations-Global

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Santiago Villegas
Director - Sales Manager, LatAm

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Marina Waltz
MD - Corporate Finance

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Let’s discuss your needs and how we can support you.

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