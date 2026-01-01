Moody's Foundation

Moody’s Foundation, established in 2002, directs our corporate social investing that aligns with our strategic focus areas and contributes to more inclusive and prosperous communities around the world

Driving innovation and transforming communities

Moody’s Foundation uses human, social and financial capital to assist our partner organizations in their efforts to help communities that are disproportionately affected by social and economic inequalities, and ecological degradation.

Moody's Foundation board

The Board, consisting of senior leaders from across Moody’s, oversees our social investing to nonprofits who support our strategic focus areas and responsive giving funds.

Atsi Sheth
Chief Credit Officer, Moody's Ratings and President of the Moody’s Foundation

Helen Rider
GM-Global Sales
 

Alvaro Ulloa
Senior Vice President
Head of Relationship Management

Doug Ryker
MD-Head of Global Real Estate & Workplace Strategy (Vice President)

Emily Dunn
MD-Finance
(Treasurer)

Dan Keane
Chief Tax Officer
 

Elizabeth McCarroll
Corporate Secretary & Associate Gen Counsel (Secretary)

Alka Anbarasu 
Associate Managing Director

Antonello Aquino
Managing Director

Joseph Champion
SVP - Investor Management

Marie Diron
Managing Director

Suzan Fitzgerald
Managing Director

Niladri Ganguly
Senior Director

Rahul Ghosh
MD - Head of Global Sustainable Finance

Tiphany Lee-Allen
Senior Vice President
 

Stephanie Martin
Director - Relationship Manager, Sales
 

Elena Nadtotchi
Senior Vice President

Benjamin Nelson
Associate Managing Director

Marshniel Singh
Senior Vice President

Paloma San Valentin
Managing Director

Andrew Waters
Senior Director

Stephane Wynter 
Senior Vice President

Community engagement is a core value for our people and business.
By leveraging opportunities for strategic and responsive giving, we are helping to unlock opportunities and build a more prosperous future.
christine elliott

 

Christine Elliott
‍Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Moody’s

Strategic giving

We provide grants to global nonprofits supporting our two strategic focus areas: empowering small businesses and supporting ecosystem restoration in emerging markets.

Empowering small businesses

We empower underestimated entrepreneurs to grow their small businesses and uplift their local communities.

Supporting ecosystem restoration

We support ecosystem restoration to help create resilient systems and communities.

Empowering small businesses

Crisis response

We provide organizations with emergency funding to support relief and recovery efforts for humanitarian crises and natural disasters around the world. Our crisis response scorecard, designed in collaboration with our business units, determines an appropriate response for each crisis, which can include the provision of funds or other material support. Additionally, we offer a double company match for donations made by employees to select crisis response campaigns and empower our people to vote and decide on the deployment of any remaining crisis funds at the end of each calendar year.

Matching Gifts / Dollars for Doers

At Moody's, we are committed to supporting the causes that matter most to our employees. The Moody’s Foundation offers a combined user-cap of $5,000 per employee for both Matching Gifts and Dollars for Doers.

Matching Gifts: 1:1 Donation matching to eligible nonprofits; 2:1 donation matching for select giving campaigns

Dollars for Doers: Eligible nonprofits will receive $15 for every hour an employee volunteers and $25 for every hour of board service

Community giving

In addition to supporting our focus areas, we allocate a portion of funding to address the needs of the communities where we live and work. In partnership with our DE&I Business Resource Groups, our Regional Advisory Councils work with local offices and others to get resources in the hands of those making a difference closest to home.

