Moody’s Foundation, established in 2002, directs our corporate social investing that aligns with our strategic focus areas and contributes to more inclusive and prosperous communities around the world
Moody’s Foundation uses human, social and financial capital to assist our partner organizations in their efforts to help communities that are disproportionately affected by social and economic inequalities, and ecological degradation.
The Board, consisting of senior leaders from across Moody’s, oversees our social investing to nonprofits who support our strategic focus areas and responsive giving funds.
Christine Elliott
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Moody’s
We provide grants to global nonprofits supporting our two strategic focus areas: empowering small businesses and supporting ecosystem restoration in emerging markets.
We empower underestimated entrepreneurs to grow their small businesses and uplift their local communities.
We support ecosystem restoration to help create resilient systems and communities.
