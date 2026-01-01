foundation

We provide organizations with emergency funding to support relief and recovery efforts for humanitarian crises and natural disasters around the world. Our crisis response scorecard, designed in collaboration with our business units, determines an appropriate response for each crisis, which can include the provision of funds or other material support. Additionally, we offer a double company match for donations made by employees to select crisis response campaigns and empower our people to vote and decide on the deployment of any remaining crisis funds at the end of each calendar year.