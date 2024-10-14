Moody's logo
Unlocking opportunity via software-as-a-service at Moody’s

At Moody's, we’re committed to evolving our technology to answer the market’s needs. For decades, we have continuously developed our solutions to share our vast expertise across financial workflows, earning the trust of customers worldwide.

Cloud technology’s emergence has allowed us to design and deliver our solutions via software-as-a-service (SaaS), multiplying your business benefits by optimizing your costs and improving your agility, efficiency, and decision-making.

Our approach to SaaS

Moody’s has developed a modern, scalable technology stack that integrates with existing infrastructure and readily supports SaaS and customer relationship management.

spotlight on:

The power of SaaS in banking

Through a continuous cycle of research, development, and expert partnerships, Moody’s is committed to delivering the latest innovative technology within our solutions to our customers reliably and securely.

Our Banking SaaS Platform is just one example. With an integrated ecosystem, the Banking SaaS Platform removes silos, improves experience and brings you unified data and analytics.

This means you can have a meaningful, holistic view of opportunities and risk – whilst still being able to tailor your solutions to your exact business needs and integrate them into your existing infrastructure.  

Moody's SaaS in action

Lending Suite

Our award-winning Lending Suite consists of standalone yet interoperable SaaS solutions designed to help you make confident credit decisions and effectively manage your loan portfolio. Turn risk into opportunity, streamline decisions, focus on strategy, and more.

Balance Sheet Risk Management solutions

Using our data, models, and stress testing capabilities, we offer a clear perspective on risk, helping organizations make informed decisions. Our interconnected SaaS tools enhance balance sheet performance and go beyond traditional asset and liability management (ALM).

PortfolioStudio™

Moody’s PortfolioStudio™ software combines portfolio analytics and decision-enhancing tools to effectively identify, measure, and manage risk. Our SaaS offering joins our expertise with the benefits and flexibility of the cloud, so your solution fits your business needs. 

CreditLens

Moody’s CreditLens is a powerful solution that can help you originate, spread, score, and make decisions on commercial credit requests with more confidence and ease. Leverage AI-backed automation and integrated data analytics to drive smart, profitable growth at your bank.

Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™

The foundation for Moody’s catastrophe modeling provides collaborative applications for exposure management, property and casualty insurance underwriting, and physical risk quantification that deliver each client’s own view of risk consistently across multiple workflows.

AXIS™ Actuarial System

A powerful modeling solution for life insurance and annuity business that provides insurers, reinsurers, and consultants multiple applications that include reserving, hedging, pricing, and asset and liability management that are optimized for performance, scale, and transparency.

spotlight on:

Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform

With more than 250 clients using the Intelligent Risk Platform, we have grown its scale by more than 500% over the past year to model more than 5 billion risks per month. While most of these customers are within the insurance industry, the platform also serves the broader financial services sector, including banks, asset management, and investment companies, allowing them to use industry-leading science and technology to analyze exponential risk.

Case studies

Rothschild & Co’s Strategic move to SaaS: Embracing Moody’s SaaS for Basel compliance excellence

Moody’s worked with TFCU to identify solutions from the Risk & Finance Suite to help create a fully integrated treasury and credit risk management platform. 

Teachers Federal Credit Union (TFCU) builds a robust credit and treasury function supported by Moody’s

Lake City Bank: Boosting efficiency through streamlined ALM

Lake City Bank chose ALM powered by SaaS to support swift risk and opportunity identification, timely reactions to market volatility, and confident decision-making. 

Customer spotlight

Momentum Metropolitan chooses PortfolioStudio™ for confident portfolio steering

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, a South Africa-based financial services group, chose PortfolioStudio given its need for an agile and scalable platform, enhanced data insights, and seamless credit risk limit modeling.  

Testimonial

We chose this cloud-based solution in a bid to achieve higher efficiency, and we are expecting shorter processing times as a result. Other considerations included the ability to model credit risk limits within the tool, which enhances confidence, and the improved visuals that provide peace of mind by supporting better analysis of outputs

— Maudu Hamese
Head of Quantitative Analytics and Liquidity Risk Management, Momentum Metropolitan

Research and insights

article

Oct 14, 2024
Experts’ corner: How Moody’s SaaS solutions are delivering value in banking

In this edition of the Experts' Corner, we sit down with Eric Ebel, Managing Director of Banking Product and Technology at Moody’s, to discuss the key benefits of our SaaS solutions for banks.

case study

Sep 23, 2024
Developing a Strategic SaaS Partnership: Rothschild & Co chooses Moody’s for Basel Compliance Excellence

Moody's status as Rothschild & Co’s tier-one vendor for outsourcing reflects a strong strategic partnership, built on comprehensive third-party risk management and contractual safeguards.

webinar

Jul 09, 2024

 Moody's
Navigating your Journey to SaaS in Banking: From Consideration to Implementation

Watch our webinar, Navigating your SaaS journey in Banking – with Moody’s, AWS and Rothschild & Co. They discuss the benefits of SaaS as well as practical steps for implementation.

  • Banking
article
Moody's
Automation, AI, and the future of lending: case study on the QUIQspread™ tool

The explosive emergence of ChatGPT, Google Bard, and other remarkable new GenAI applications clearly indicates that the time of artificial intelligence has finally arrived. Financial services organizations are not immune to this trend, as new technology is developing at a rapid pace to automate manual processes, streamline decisions, and transform the way financial institutions interact with their customers.

article
Moody's
From overwhelmed to overachieving: transforming bank operations with SaaS

SaaS enables banks to transfer the building and running of IT systems to the vendor. This shift in the hosting, management and maintenance of software offers a myriad of financial and operational benefits for banks. In this first edition, we’ll discuss how SaaS can reduce a bank’s operational pain. This includes aspects such as maintenance, upgrades, troubleshooting, and more.

article
Unifying modeling architecture to operationalize multivendor modeling workflows with Moody’s and Nasdaq

With the release of the new Open Modeling Engine (OME), the Intelligent Risk Platform now unifies modeling under one streamlined workflow, with built-in support for all major exposure and loss result formats. This offers the scale required to handle the weight of over 700 risk models, including 300 from Nasdaq’s Risk Modeling for Catastrophes platform.

