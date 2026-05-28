Moody's and Microsoft

Access decision-grade intelligence directly within your daily workflows, runs on Microsoft Cloud.

Microsoft

Moody's and Microsoft

Moody’s and Microsoft collaborate to deliver financial intelligence and risk insights directly within Microsoft platforms. This partnership enables customers to integrate Moody’s proprietary data and analytics into their daily workflows, improving decision-making across risk, compliance, research, and commercial use cases. By combining Moody’s domain expertise with Microsoft cloud and AI ecosystem, the solution helps organizations operationalize data securely while maintaining control over their information and contracts.

Partner overview:

  • Moody’s: data, analytics, risk models delivered by MCP
  • Microsoft: cloud platform, AI capabilities, productivity integration

Moody’s data processed in Microsoft Azure then delivered into Microsoft 365 tools

Moody's expanded partnership with Microsoft moves from co-innovation to something more embedded: decision-grade intelligence delivered directly inside Microsoft 365 Copilot, Researcher, and Excel, through a dedicated Moody's agent and MCP integration. 

  • Microsoft PowerPoint
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Microsoft Teams
  • Microsoft Copilot
  • Microsoft Researcher
  • Microsoft Word

Available where you work

A portfolio manager reviewing a counterparty inside Microsoft Excel, or a risk team assessing an entity inside Microsoft Teams, can now draw on Moody's credit ratings, entity data, research, and risk signals without leaving the application.

For organizations already running enterprise workflows in the Microsoft ecosystem, that means no additional platforms, no custom integrations, and no context-switching at the moment a decision needs to be made.

Moody’s launches decision-grade AI skills for major AI platforms

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced the release of its first set of AI skills – purpose-built, platform-agnostic instruction kits that encode Moody’s analytical frameworks and connect AI agents to its decision-grade intelligence. Available across compatible AI platforms beginning with Microsoft 365 Copilot Cowork, Moody’s skills enable customers to execute complex analytical workflows through a single natural-language request, with outputs grounded in Moody’s proprietary ratings, research, and risk intelligence. 

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moodys
Ana Meauta
By integrating Moody's decision-grade insights into Microsoft 365 Copilot, we're making it easier for financial services professionals across the industry to access authoritative data and context in the flow of work, so they can move faster and act with confidence.

— Bill Borden
Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft

Articles

ai
blog

May 28, 2026

 Microsoft
Introducing federated Copilot connectors for LSEG and Moody's in Excel

Pull trusted data directly into your workbook with the Model Context Protocol.

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ai
press release

Apr 21, 2026

 Moody's
Moody’s advances decision-grade credit intelligence across enterprise AI workflows, powered by Microsoft 365 Copilot

Moody’s decision-grade intelligence now available directly in the AI-powered tools where market participants work.

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Solutions data sets

Moody's Ratings and Research

Comprehensive credit ratings and in-depth entity and sector research for robust analysis.

Entity Profile and Firmographics

Extensive entity profile data and firmographics for global private and public entities.

Entity Financials

Detailed financial statements and ratios by entity​.

Entity Ownership

Global entity structures and hierarchies including ultimate owners, beneficiaries, and subsidiaries for private and public entities​.

News and Media

Access to timely news across entities, sectors, geographies and key themes​.

Earnings Call Transcripts

Analyze company earnings calls for insights into performance, company changes, and strategic outlooks.

Macroeconomic Data and Research

Retrieve macroeconomic indicators, forecasts, and scenarios by country or sector.

Expected Default Frequency

Get model-generated probability of default and implied rating metrics based on Moody's data.

Latest news and insights

Moody's
case study
Moody's
Moody’s AI-powered Credit Memos

Credit memos in minutes – generated leveraging Moody’s data and insights.

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Moody's
blog

Oct 09, 2025

 Moody's
Navigating the shift: How agentic AI is reshaping risk and compliance

The risk and compliance landscape is evolving rapidly, and agentic AI is emerging as a transformative force. Moody’s latest research, based on a survey of 600 global risk and compliance professionals, reveals how agentic AI is being adopted, the challenges organizations face, and what leaders should prioritize next.

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agentic ai
announcement

Sep 16, 2025

 Moody's
Moody’s introduces Agentic Solutions into its product suite

Moody’s enhances the way our customers assess risk with new, agentic solutions.

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ai
blog

Sep 10, 2025

 Moody's
Moody’s expands pathways to its GenAI-ready data

As data becomes the currency of AI transformation, Moody’s is advancing a bold vision centered on empowering our customers to act with speed, precision, and confidence across every stage of their AI journey.

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Global banking 2025 outlook
blog

Aug 08, 2025

 Moody’s
Reimagining financial intelligence: from Research Assistant to Agentic AI

When generative AI entered the mainstream in late 2022, it did so with unprecedented velocity. ChatGPT reached 100 million users in just two months, prompting firms across industries to assess their readiness.

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Banking
article

Jul 24, 2025

 Moody's
Demystifying Agentic AI

The next frontier in artificial intelligence comes with ambition, autonomy, and agency.

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