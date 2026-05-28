Access decision-grade intelligence directly within your daily workflows, runs on Microsoft Cloud.
Moody’s and Microsoft collaborate to deliver financial intelligence and risk insights directly within Microsoft platforms. This partnership enables customers to integrate Moody’s proprietary data and analytics into their daily workflows, improving decision-making across risk, compliance, research, and commercial use cases. By combining Moody’s domain expertise with Microsoft cloud and AI ecosystem, the solution helps organizations operationalize data securely while maintaining control over their information and contracts.
Moody's expanded partnership with Microsoft moves from co-innovation to something more embedded: decision-grade intelligence delivered directly inside Microsoft 365 Copilot, Researcher, and Excel, through a dedicated Moody's agent and MCP integration.
A portfolio manager reviewing a counterparty inside Microsoft Excel, or a risk team assessing an entity inside Microsoft Teams, can now draw on Moody's credit ratings, entity data, research, and risk signals without leaving the application.
For organizations already running enterprise workflows in the Microsoft ecosystem, that means no additional platforms, no custom integrations, and no context-switching at the moment a decision needs to be made.
Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced the release of its first set of AI skills – purpose-built, platform-agnostic instruction kits that encode Moody’s analytical frameworks and connect AI agents to its decision-grade intelligence. Available across compatible AI platforms beginning with Microsoft 365 Copilot Cowork, Moody’s skills enable customers to execute complex analytical workflows through a single natural-language request, with outputs grounded in Moody’s proprietary ratings, research, and risk intelligence.
— Bill Borden
Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft
Pull trusted data directly into your workbook with the Model Context Protocol.
Moody’s decision-grade intelligence now available directly in the AI-powered tools where market participants work.
Credit memos in minutes – generated leveraging Moody’s data and insights.
The risk and compliance landscape is evolving rapidly, and agentic AI is emerging as a transformative force. Moody’s latest research, based on a survey of 600 global risk and compliance professionals, reveals how agentic AI is being adopted, the challenges organizations face, and what leaders should prioritize next.
Moody’s enhances the way our customers assess risk with new, agentic solutions.
As data becomes the currency of AI transformation, Moody’s is advancing a bold vision centered on empowering our customers to act with speed, precision, and confidence across every stage of their AI journey.
When generative AI entered the mainstream in late 2022, it did so with unprecedented velocity. ChatGPT reached 100 million users in just two months, prompting firms across industries to assess their readiness.
The next frontier in artificial intelligence comes with ambition, autonomy, and agency.