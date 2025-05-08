Moody's

Sustainable bond issuance softens in first quarter as market navigates broader uncertainties

Global sustainable bond issuance totaled $226 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up 4% from the fourth quarter but down 27% from the same period last year. While the market will contend with a period of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty this year, first-quarter volumes are not far off the pace of our full-year 2025 sustainable bond issuance forecast of around $1 trillion.