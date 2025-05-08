Moody’s Ratings is a leading global provider of credit ratings, research, and risk analysis. A rating from Moody’s Ratings may enable Canadian issuers to create timely, go-to-market debt strategies with the ability to capture wider investor focus and provides investors with a comprehensive view of global and local debt markets through our credit ratings and research. Moody’s Ratings trusted insights can help decision-makers in Canada to navigate through turmoil and market volatility.
Global sustainable bond issuance totaled $226 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up 4% from the fourth quarter but down 27% from the same period last year. While the market will contend with a period of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty this year, first-quarter volumes are not far off the pace of our full-year 2025 sustainable bond issuance forecast of around $1 trillion.
Surging growth in hyperscale data center capacity will eventually level off, but identifying that inflection point has become increasingly difficult as AI data center campuses emerge as another key growth driver. Data center developers and large tech companies, or hyperscalers, continue to invest heavily in large data center projects.
While any US tariffs against its neighbors' oil exports would hit Canada harder than Mexico because of its tight integration with the US, demand for Mexican crude would erode more quickly under a higher 25% tariff compared with Canada's currently proposed 10%.
While paused for now, planned tariffs by the US and a retaliation by Canada would be broadly credit negative for Canadian companies. Higher costs stand to reduce demand, increase operating expenses and curb profitability. However, the full impact on Canadian businesses would unfold gradually.
While delayed for now, the 10% tariff that the Trump administration has proposed levying on Canadian energy products beginning in March would carry economic and policy risks, and introduce uncertainty that threatens to dampen M&A activity, equity valuations and capital investments.
Canadian energy infrastructure firms are set to increasingly pursue projects on Indigenous territory, with many of the initiatives involving Indigenous communities as co-investors. Hundreds of projects are underway involving renewable energy generation, critical mineral development and pipelines.
Significant trade uncertainty with the US – including a changing tariff landscape – will slow Canadian and provincial growth this year. This, coupled with rising spending, will weigh on fiscal balances and debt burdens.
Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:00 AM EDT
The roundtable is intended to provide senior professionals with a valuable forum to exchange views and market insights through interaction with Moody's lead analysts and market peers.
Outlook for Canadian ABCP, ABS, RMBS and covered bonds. Summary of activity in 2024 and trends to watch for in 2025. Update on recent performance of major asset classes and expectations for future performance within an uncertain economic environment.
