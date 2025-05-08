Moody's logo
Moody’s Ratings in Canada – Unlocking opportunities

Moody’s Ratings is a leading global provider of credit ratings, research, and risk analysis. A rating from Moody’s Ratings may enable Canadian issuers to create timely, go-to-market debt strategies with the ability to capture wider investor focus and provides investors with a comprehensive view of global and local debt markets through our credit ratings and research. Moody’s Ratings trusted insights can help decision-makers in Canada to navigate through turmoil and market volatility.

Moody's Ratings in Canada by the number

rated debt

C$3.9tn¹

Total rated Canadian debt

analysts

40+

Toronto-based Analysts

publications

1,400+²

Total Canada related publications

rated issuers

360+

Rated Canadian issuers

[1] Moody’s Ratings and Dealogic, as of 23 February 2024
[2] Moody’s Ratings, last 12 months as of to 23 February 2024

Spotlight into indigenous community in Canada

Indigenous support and investment participation will help mitigate project risks

– January 27, 2025
Canadian energy infrastructure firms are set to increasingly pursue projects on Indigenous territory, with many of the initiatives involving Indigenous communities as co-investors. Hundreds of projects are underway involving renewable energy generation, critical mineral development and pipelines. 

Moody's Canadian provinces briefing

Significant trade uncertainty with the US – including a changing tariff landscape – will slow Canadian and provincial growth this year. This, coupled with rising spending, will weigh on fiscal balances and debt burdens. Register for this webinar to learn more.

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:00 AM EDT

Moody’s Ratings has coverage in a variety of sectors

Corporate finance group

  • Media and Telecommunications
  • Oil and Gas
  • Metals and Mining
  • Transportation
  • Paper and Forest Products
  • Business and Consumer Service
  • Aerospace/Defense
  • Automotives
  • Chemicals
  • Construction & Homebuilding
Financial institutions group

  • Banks
  • Insurance
  • Asset Managers
  • Captive Finance
  • Securities and Exchanges
Sub-sovereign groups

  • Regional and Local Governments
  • Hospitals
  • Universities
  • Mass Transit
  • Specialized Lenders
Structured finance group

  • Asset-Backed Securities
  • Asset-Backed Commercial Paper
  • Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities
  • Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
  • Covered Bonds
Infrastructure and project finance

  • Power and Gas Utilities and Pipelines
  • Transmission and Distribution
  • Ports
  • Airports
  • Toll Roads
  • Hospitals
  • Transit
Tammy Ho
Senior Vice President
Head of Relationship Management

  • Toronto, Ontario
  • Tammy.Ho@moodys.com
  • +1.416.214.3632
Ghassan Talib 
Assistant Vice President
Relationship Management

  • Toronto, Ontario
  • Ghassan.Talib@moodys.com
  • +1.416.214.3859
Franck Mbala
Senior Associate
Relationship Management

  • Toronto, Ontario
  • Frank.Mbala@moodys.com
  • +1.647.417.6316
Jen Tse
Senior Associate
Relationship Management

  • Toronto, Ontario
  • Jen.Tse@moodys.com
  • +1.416.214.7860
Dana Hankin
Senior Vice President
US & Canada Project Finance

  • Dana.Hankin@moodys.com
  • +1.212.553.2993
Daniel Rankin
Assistant Vice President
Structured Finance Canada

  • Daniel.Rankin@moodys.com
  • +1.212.553.4911

