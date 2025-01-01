Moody’s Portfolio Management Platform adds value by aggregating holdings across asset classes to provide a high-level summary and detailed analytics of a portfolio’s carbon footprint, physical and transition exposures, leaders and laggards analysis, and sector breakdowns.
Together with “what-if” tools, these analytics help you re-optimize exposures to reduce your portfolio’s carbon footprint while aligning with benchmarks. This way, you can take advantage of new opportunities and improve portfolio resilience.