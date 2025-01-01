Moody's logo
Physical and transition risk for the buy-side

Physical and transition risk causes significant uncertainties and vulnerabilities. Moody’s provides extensive data and analytics to incorporate into your risk management framework, helping you navigate this evolving landscape and capitalize on the right investment opportunities with confidence. As a result, you can make more informed decisions, knowing you have a more complete view of integrated risks.

Strategic asset allocation and asset and liability management (ALM)

01 Scenario modeling

Moody’s scenario modeling provides a framework for evaluating physical and transition risks’ financial impact on your investment decisions by offering forward-looking macroeconomic scenarios using metrics such as GDP, interest rates, demand, and carbon taxes.

Our solutions help asset allocation analysts and decision makers evaluate physical and transition risk on assets and liabilities by presenting scenarios that are relevant to their timeframes, risk appetites, and return objectives.

Moody’s solutions include multiple Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) II potential pathways for more than 70 countries with 18,000 macroeconomic variables.

02 Physical risk

Moody’s has built a comprehensive framework to help quantify the financial risks and impact assessments of physical hazards across six risks at precise facility geo-locations.

Moody’s solutions, such as Exposure IQ, highlight physical risks to individual assets and portfolios. They provide foundational insight through comprehensive data and analytics that define current and forward-looking, location-specific threats to real assets from physical risk-related damages and business disruptions.

03 Physical and transition risk-aware asset and liability management

Moody's buy-side ALM solutions support defined-benefit (DB) plan trustees, consultants, and asset managers in examining scenarios’ impacts on their assets, liabilities, and funding strategies.

Moody's PFaroe DB risk platform supports total plan asset and liability risk analysis, projections, and reporting. Designed by industry experts, this modern technology solution has been fine-tuned over a decade to simplify and automate complex processes.

Portfolio monitoring and optimization

Security and portfolio insights

Overview of portfolios

Moody’s Portfolio Management Platform adds value by aggregating holdings across asset classes to provide a high-level summary and detailed analytics of a portfolio’s carbon footprint, physical and transition exposures, leaders and laggards analysis, and sector breakdowns.

Together with “what-if” tools, these analytics help you re-optimize exposures to reduce your portfolio’s carbon footprint while aligning with benchmarks. This way, you can take advantage of new opportunities and improve portfolio resilience.

Forecasting tools

Provide a consistent, transparent, and customizable means for analyzing physical and transition risks’ impact on public companies' debt.

We've developed CEDF solutions combining our award-winning EDF-X solutions with scenario pathways, along with physical and transition risks.

Company and security analytics

01 Physical and transition risk disclosures and regulations

TCFD scenarios reporting requirements via:
 

Scenario analysis

  • Analyze scenarios’ impacts on plans’ assets and liabilities

  • View a range of orderly and disorderly transition scenarios targeting specific future temperature increases

     

Metrics and targets

  • Report a range of emissions-based and other relevant metrics
     

  • Review the scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions of the scheme’s assets

     

Funding strategy

  • Understand physical and transition risks’ impact on the scheme’s funding strategy​

02 Company and security physical and transition risk data

We provide reported, estimated, and proprietary analytics for private and public companies. Using specialized tools, research analysts can evaluate exposures and emerging trends for an entire company, its equity, and fixed-income securities on 9,000 of the largest companies globally — and significantly more using estimation models.   

To achieve extensive portfolio coverage, we’ve developed machine learning models to estimate emissions using sector and size for non-reporting public and private companies. 

Case studies

Top view of the area green forest. Nature texture
case study
Translating long-term physical and transition risk scenarios to short-term market stresses

This paper discusses the ways standard physical and transition risk scenarios, like those produced by the Network for Greening the Financial System, can be used to create short-term stresses for financial markets.

Remote area filled with wild life in Coromandel Peninsula, New Zealand.
case study
physical and transition risk macroeconomic forecasting

Due to accumulating evidence regarding global warming, regulators across the world have begun to require financial institutions to provide a self-assessment or to stress test their balance sheets with respect to physical and transition risk.

case study
Assessing the credit impact of physical and transition risk for corporates

This paper explains the functionality, methodology, and underlying data driving the adjusted EDF framework for our physical and transition risk models. 

Drone aerial view of beautiful sandy beach with rock cliff.
case study
Physical and transition risk: Impact on the auto industry credit risk depends on scenarios

These risks affect automakers’ financial performance and subsequently their credit risk.

case study
Quantifying home retrofit’s impact in California

The California Earthquake Authority funded a multiyear, multidisciplinary project coordinated by the Pacific Earthquake Engineering Research Center.

News and views

research
Moody's
Overcoming data overload: How can insurers embed physical and transition risk within their asset allocation framework?

Insurers have access to more data and analytics to capture physical and transition risk considerations than ever before, yet a new challenge has arisen making sure the insights are relevant to exact needs. Discover how Moody’s PFaroe Insurance can restore clarity in the age of data overload.

whitepaper
Moody's
Constructing scenarios to assess physical and transition risk’s financial impacts

Physical and transition risk is a rapidly moving space, where regulatory and business requirements are accelerating. To address these demands, insurers and pensions funds need coherent, transparent scenarios that allow them to quantify the financial impacts.

research
Moody's
Heat alert: assessing heat stress risk Impacts

With summer heat waves becoming more intense and frequent, how can risk managers start to address this growing issue and get a forward-looking assessment of physical risk and its associated financial impacts? 

research
Moody's
China’s national emissions trading system is credit negative for coal power generators, but the impact will be gradual

The last in our series of reports on Asia-Pacific s energy transition takes a detailed look at China’s emissions trading system — the world’s largest — and its impact on the country’s coal power sector. 

research
Moody's
Growing availability of green finance will bolster power companies’ carbon transition

The next in our series of reports looks at the vast investment needs and opportunities created by Asia-Pacific’s energy transition as well as the potential funding channels available.

article
Moody's
Increase confidence in your investment decisions with third-party data

Times have been challenging to say the least. What has helped asset managers and investment professionals stay on top of market movements and global shifts is the implementation of a robust risk management process, from the front office to the back, to provide a 360° view of investment and portfolio risk.

article
Moody's
Hidden risks for defined-benefit pension plans

Global markets in 2022 were tumultuous, with inflation levels reaching peaks not seen for decades. With monetary policy driving rises in interest rates to curb inflation, the past 18 months have seen dramatic increases in interest rates in the United States.

article
Moody's
Key challenges and opportunities for the defined-benefit (DB) pension market

The DB pension market faces a continually evolving landscape where disparate specialist skills are required to maneuver the path.

