Moody’s scenario modeling provides a framework for evaluating physical and transition risks’ financial impact on your investment decisions by offering forward-looking macroeconomic scenarios using metrics such as GDP, interest rates, demand, and carbon taxes.

Our solutions help asset allocation analysts and decision makers evaluate physical and transition risk on assets and liabilities by presenting scenarios that are relevant to their timeframes, risk appetites, and return objectives.

Moody’s solutions include multiple Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) II potential pathways for more than 70 countries with 18,000 macroeconomic variables.