Actionable insights

From macroeconomic trends to sector-specific analyses, we surface interconnected risks and deliver comprehensive insights that empower users to anticipate and mitigate credit challenges effectively. Through a combination of data visualization, in-depth reports, and expert commentary, we offer actionable intelligence tailored to a diverse array of interests and needs.

For ease, we’ve categorized our credit risk insights by topic, which you can learn about below. Each credit risk insight page may have content from Moody’s Ratings as well as input from product solutions across the Moody’s universe.

High-level perspective

Our page on Macro views gives an overview on what's happening in today's global credit markets and includes Moody’s Ratings’ forecasts, data monitors, and must-read analysis on big picture themes. Our emerging markets page reports on the structural shifts, regulation and polarization that shape credit risk and outcomes in developing economies. ESG credit brings together thought leadership for a heightened understanding of how ESG considerations shape credit strength. Digital transformation monitors technological advancements (including AI, cyber risk, and digital finance) and how they're affecting and reshaping global markets. And our Outlooks page, which we update every year, gives a forward-looking view of the factors set to affect global markets in the year ahead.