In the fast-paced world of finance, staying ahead of credit risk is paramount. Moody’s, a global leader in credit ratings and analysis, offers extensive research on a variety of credit risk themes, tailored to meet the needs of market participants seeking advanced insights on global issues, market trends, and emerging concerns.
Let’s dive in and uncover how Moody’s credit risk insights can help you navigate the complexities of today’s shifting economic landscapes.
Actionable insights
From macroeconomic trends to sector-specific analyses, we surface interconnected risks and deliver comprehensive insights that empower users to anticipate and mitigate credit challenges effectively. Through a combination of data visualization, in-depth reports, and expert commentary, we offer actionable intelligence tailored to a diverse array of interests and needs.
For ease, we’ve categorized our credit risk insights by topic, which you can learn about below. Each credit risk insight page may have content from Moody’s Ratings as well as input from product solutions across the Moody’s universe.
High-level perspective
Our page on Macro views gives an overview on what's happening in today's global credit markets and includes Moody’s Ratings’ forecasts, data monitors, and must-read analysis on big picture themes. Our emerging markets page reports on the structural shifts, regulation and polarization that shape credit risk and outcomes in developing economies. ESG credit brings together thought leadership for a heightened understanding of how ESG considerations shape credit strength. Digital transformation monitors technological advancements (including AI, cyber risk, and digital finance) and how they're affecting and reshaping global markets. And our Outlooks page, which we update every year, gives a forward-looking view of the factors set to affect global markets in the year ahead.
Keep on top of sector trends
Our private credit page tracks the expanding and evolving world of private debt markets, ensuring you're on top of developments in the private lending and alternative assets space. Banking covers industry developments, implications for monetary policy, and potential effects across global financial systems. Our commercial real estate page monitors rising rates, market disruption, and changes in the sector's supply-demand dynamics. Global housing follows fluctuations in housing and property values across various regions, and leveraged finance provides core insights about how current economic pressures are affecting leveraged loan and high yield bond markets.
Empowering market participants
In an era defined by volatility and uncertainty, having access to reliable market intelligence is indispensable. Whether you’re seeking to mitigate risk, identify opportunities, or simply stay ahead of the curve, at Moody’s, we make it our business to empower market participants with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate credit risk with confidence.
Explore our CREDIT RISK INSIGHTS and arm yourself with information from leading analysts and experts from around the world.
Questions? Let us know how we can help by clicking on the link below.