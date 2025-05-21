FEATURED
FEATURED
The ripple effects from tariffs can have devastating consequences, from increased costs for businesses, to higher prices for consumers, to growing financial distress across markets. Through these complex times, Moody’s will continue to monitor the ongoing impact of tariffs.
Read our latest forecasts for growth, inflation, trade and monetary policies across G-20 advanced and emerging market economies. Follow our other regular data monitors, tracking high-frequency indicators, international trade and Europe’s energy situation.
Follow recent default events, historical default rates, losses and rating transitions, and get a glimpse into our default rate forecasts.
These reports provide a snapshot of the various facets of consumer dynamics in different markets, including consumer spending, borrowing patterns, gauges of consumer strength, and household financial health.
Read the latest report gauging how easily businesses, individuals and governments can borrow money. This includes proprietary indicators for the US, euro area, the UK and emerging markets.
Read our credit compass reports to understand rating changes across sectors for the quarter just ended as well as our expectations for the quarter ahead.
Read our latest monitors that track data on key trends affecting the global economy and credit conditions.
A set of ideas aimed at weakening the US dollar to boost domestic manufacturing and lower government borrowing costs would be hard to implement and risk undermining the US economy.
Some companies emerged stronger from the shock because they were in a better position to take advantage of the changes accelerated by the pandemic, or because they used revenue windfalls to reduce debt.
A barrage of policy announcements from Washington risks disrupting the robust fundamentals and animal spirits that have carried the US economy to date.
Browse our curated list of events. Hosted throughout the year across multiple regions and on a wide range of topics, we explore the risks and opportunities behind the most topical market issues. Use our calendar to find webinars and in-person conferences across a variety of sectors, industries, and key risk areas