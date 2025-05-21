Moody's logo
Macro views

Navigate today’s complex credit landscape with confidence. Explore Moody’s Ratings’ forecasts, data monitors, and must-read analysis on big picture themes. 

FEATURED

Tariff impact on trade and economic growth

The ripple effects from tariffs can have devastating consequences, from increased costs for businesses, to higher prices for consumers, to growing financial distress across markets. Through these complex times, Moody’s will continue to monitor the ongoing impact of tariffs.

Abstract view of buildings
Forecasts and data insights
01 Economic outlook

Economic outlook

Read our latest forecasts for growth, inflation, trade and monetary policies across G-20 advanced and emerging market economies. Follow our other regular data monitors, tracking high-frequency indicators, international trade and Europe’s energy situation.

02 Default research and forecasts
03 Consumer monitors

Consumer monitors

These reports provide a snapshot of the various facets of consumer dynamics in different markets, including consumer spending, borrowing patterns, gauges of consumer strength, and household financial health.

04 Financial conditions

Financial conditions

Read the latest report gauging how easily businesses, individuals and governments can borrow money. This includes proprietary indicators for the US, euro area, the UK and emerging markets.

05 Credit compasses

Credit compasses

Read our credit compass reports to understand rating changes across sectors for the quarter just ended as well as our expectations for the quarter ahead.

06 Thematic monitors

Thematic monitors

Read our latest monitors that track data on key trends affecting the global economy and credit conditions.

Moody's Talks - The Big Picture
podcast

Apr 02, 2025

 Moody's Ratings
Uncertainty surrounds possible 'Mar-a-Lago accord'

A set of ideas aimed at weakening the US dollar to boost domestic manufacturing and lower government borrowing costs would be hard to implement and risk undermining the US economy.

podcast

Mar 12, 2025

 Moody's Ratings
COVID widened gap between investment-grade and speculative-grade companies

Some companies emerged stronger from the shock because they were in a better position to take advantage of the changes accelerated by the pandemic, or because they used revenue windfalls to reduce debt.

podcast

Mar 06, 2025

 Moody's Ratings
Tariff uncertainty casts shadow over robust US economy

A barrage of policy announcements from Washington risks disrupting the robust fundamentals and animal spirits that have carried the US economy to date.

Moody's events hub

Browse our curated list of events. Hosted throughout the year across multiple regions and on a wide range of topics, we explore the risks and opportunities behind the most topical market issues. Use our calendar to find webinars and in-person conferences across a variety of sectors, industries, and key risk areas 

