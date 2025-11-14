What forces are set to shape global credit in 2026?

Politics, a shifting financial landscape, environmental risks, and AI innovation are rewiring global credit

Welcome to our launch of Moody’s Outlooks for 2026. Each year, our annual Outlooks campaign brings together Moody’s Ratings’ leading research, forecasts, and insights to help market participants prepare for the year ahead.

One of the first key reports in this campaign, the Global Credit Conditions Outlook, details a decisive transition in credit markets: structural forces now matter more than cyclical business swings. Political fragmentation, the rise of private credit, breakthrough advances in artificial intelligence, and intensifying environmental pressures are redefining credit fundamentals, driving policy choices, and widening performance gaps across regions and sectors.

These dynamics set the stage for the months ahead, identifying where vulnerabilities may deepen, resilience may build, and dispersion in credit outcomes is likely to grow.